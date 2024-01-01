Binghamton's other gym facility, the West Gym, is where you can find both classrooms and sports courts. You will likely find yourself here if you are taking a Health & Wellness class, or if you are part of an intramural sports team. If you want to play a sport, but don't have the time/ability/desire to commit to a varsity team (like us!), then intramural sports are definitely a good option, as games are fun, quick, and are only once a week. From basketball, to soccer, to dodgeball, to volleyball, there are many options, with co-ed options as well as "competitive" options! As far as Health & Wellness courses go, Binghamton offers classes such as yoga, weight training, and even taekwondo that can all be taken to satisfy a general education requirement.