Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

SUNY at Binghamton Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:33
Tour of student wing - small classrooms
Rene Vorilas Academics
See what classes inside Student Wing look like - these are smaller classrooms with a student professor ratio of 17:1
02:47
The library at binghamton university - how does printing work? study life
Rene Vorilas Academics
See how you can rent professor selected textbooks to save money - the boss himself gave me this information to tell you guys!
01:01
Hidden vegan cafe at binghamton
Rene Vorilas Food
See the Binghamton Food-Co-op, a secret vegan area where you can get delicious hand made meals if you are a vegan, gluten free, or organic!
01:15
Brittaney and friends do sport things!
Binghamton's other gym facility, the West Gym, is where you can find both classrooms and sports courts. You will likely find yourself here if you are taking a Health & Wellness class, or if you are part of an intramural sports team. If you want to play a sport, but don't have the time/ability/desire to commit to a varsity team (like us!), then intramural sports are definitely a good option, as games are fun, quick, and are only once a week. From basketball, to soccer, to dodgeball, to volleyball, there are many options, with co-ed options as well as "competitive" options! As far as Health & Wellness courses go, Binghamton offers classes such as yoga, weight training, and even taekwondo that can all be taken to satisfy a general education requirement.
00:49
Binghamton! (and brittaney!)
Academics
Welcome to Binghamton University!!! My name’s Brittaney, and I’m a sophomore from Long Island, NY who's double majoring in Psychology and Cinema. I’m going to be bringing you all around Binghamton’s campus and the surrounding area to show you all that this school has to offer. Hopefully by the end of this tour, you’ll be able to see why I chose Binghamton as my home for four years!
01:13
Underground coffeehouse, ping pong and more!
Rene Vorilas
See some more of the underground fun places to go and things to do, such as ping pong, movies, and more
00:19
Bowling alley
Lorenzo Davies Campus
The bowling alley is a place where students can come and bowl for free. There is also a pool hall.
00:57
The peace quad - are binghamton students out and active during the school day?
Rene Vorilas
Binghamton has one main quad - the peace quad. Will you find people throwing frisbees and having fun? Probably not...
01:02
Downtown binghamton
Rene Vorilas
See where we go out at night here at Binghamton University
01:20
Brittaney and gina walk the spine!
Brittaney Skavla Campus
The Spine is an integral part of Binghamton's campus, connecting buildings such as the Union/Marketplace, Fine Arts, the Lecture Hall, the Student Wing, and the science buildings. This is the path that leads to EVERYWHERE. This is where you'll definitely find the most life during the school day, as students, faculty, and other community members frequent this expansive walkway to get wherever they need to go on campus.
SHOW MORE

SUNY at Binghamton

00:19
Bowling alley
Lorenzo Davies Campus
The bowling alley is a place where students can come and bowl for free. There is also a pool hall.
01:02
Downtown binghamton
Rene Vorilas
See where we go out at night here at Binghamton University
01:20
Brittaney and gina walk the spine!
Brittaney Skavla Campus
The Spine is an integral part of Binghamton's campus, connecting buildings such as the Union/Marketplace, Fine Arts, the Lecture Hall, the Student Wing, and the science buildings. This is the path that leads to EVERYWHERE. This is where you'll definitely find the most life during the school day, as students, faculty, and other community members frequent this expansive walkway to get wherever they need to go on campus.
11:16
Bu tour
Lorenzo Davies Campus
This is a comprehensive tour of Binghamton University. I will take you through dorm life, academics, and a typical binghamton weekend as I show you around the school. I hope you find it informative and entertaining.

SUNY at Binghamton Anderson Fine Arts Building

01:14
Quick trip to the art museum!
Campus
In the Fine Arts building, in addition to classrooms for art and non-art classes, there are practice rooms where students can tune up on their opera voice or their tuba. In addition, you can find the campus art museum in this building! Here, we can see the permanent collection room. The main exhibit room is located upstairs. Both are free to students, and there are about 3,500 objects in the collection, ranging from paintings, sculpture, prints, and other works of art from all over the world!

SUNY at Binghamton Binghamton University

00:49
Binghamton! (and brittaney!)
Academics
Welcome to Binghamton University!!! My name’s Brittaney, and I’m a sophomore from Long Island, NY who's double majoring in Psychology and Cinema. I’m going to be bringing you all around Binghamton’s campus and the surrounding area to show you all that this school has to offer. Hopefully by the end of this tour, you’ll be able to see why I chose Binghamton as my home for four years!
01:15
Brittaney and gina walk the spine!
The Spine is an integral part of Binghamton's campus, connecting buildings such as the Union/Marketplace, Fine Arts, the Lecture Hall, the Student Wing, and the science buildings. This is the path that leads to EVERYWHERE. This is where you'll definitely find the most life during the school day, as students, faculty, and other community members frequent this expansive walkway to get wherever they need to go on campus.
01:19
Gina!
Campus
Meet my wonderful roommate, GINA!!! Gina is an Integrative Neuroscience major also from Long Island, New York. She's involved in a number of ways on campus, such as Greek life and Tap Club. She spends much of her time drinking iced coffee and procrastinating doing work with me. We also do a lot together, so don't be surprised if you see her with me throughout most of these videos!
00:52
Doug! (5)
Campus
Meet Doug! Doug's a sophomore from Long Island, double majoring in History and Anthropology. One of Doug's most interesting features is that he can read hieroglyphics (kind of). When he's not cataloging artifacts in the lab, you can probably find him eating cheese somewhere. He loves Binghamton because he loves the on-campus opportunities that give him experience related to his majors and his ICONIC professors (i.e. Jeff Becker).
01:14
Brittaney and gina tour the peace quad!
Campus
It's the Peace Quad! A surprising (but unsurprising?) fact I've learned is that it's named that because the three sidewalks that run through this grassy paradise actually form a peace sign! WOW!!! Located behind the Marketplace, and adjacent to the administration building and Old Dickinson Community (not to be confused with the NEW Dickinson community, which is where I live), it's a prime location for laying out a blanket, grabbing a portable speaker, and laying out in the sun with your friends (or as we can see behind me, some yoga!). Alternatively, it's a good spot to find a dog to pet, as people bring their dogs there to play fetch.

SUNY at Binghamton Binghamton University Nature Preserve

01:14
Brittaney takes you to the nature preserve!!!
Campus
Welcome to the Nature Preserve! Binghamton's very own nature preserve expands over 182 acres of land, and is accessible to students year-round. With multiple marked trails, you can explore the preserve and experience this particularly special part of campus. Multiple classes utilize the preserve, especially some of the Outdoor Pursuits classes, such as hiking!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved