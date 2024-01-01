YOU'RE WATCHING
SUNY at Binghamton Campus
01:33
Tour of student wing - small classrooms
See what classes inside Student Wing look like - these are smaller classrooms with a student professor ratio of 17:1
02:47
The library at binghamton university - how does printing work? study life
See how you can rent professor selected textbooks to save money - the boss himself gave me this information to tell you guys!
01:01
Hidden vegan cafe at binghamton
See the Binghamton Food-Co-op, a secret vegan area where you can get delicious hand made meals if you are a vegan, gluten free, or organic!
01:15
Brittaney and friends do sport things!
Binghamton's other gym facility, the West Gym, is where you can find both classrooms and sports courts. You will likely find yourself here if you are taking a Health & Wellness class, or if you are part of an intramural sports team. If you want to play a sport, but don't have the time/ability/desire to commit to a varsity team (like us!), then intramural sports are definitely a good option, as games are fun, quick, and are only once a week. From basketball, to soccer, to dodgeball, to volleyball, there are many options, with co-ed options as well as "competitive" options! As far as Health & Wellness courses go, Binghamton offers classes such as yoga, weight training, and even taekwondo that can all be taken to satisfy a general education requirement.
00:49
Binghamton! (and brittaney!)
Welcome to Binghamton University!!! My name’s Brittaney, and I’m a sophomore from Long Island, NY who's double majoring in Psychology and Cinema. I’m going to be bringing you all around Binghamton’s campus and the surrounding area to show you all that this school has to offer. Hopefully by the end of this tour, you’ll be able to see why I chose Binghamton as my home for four years!
01:13
Underground coffeehouse, ping pong and more!
See some more of the underground fun places to go and things to do, such as ping pong, movies, and more
00:19
Bowling alley
The bowling alley is a place where students can come and bowl for free. There is also a pool hall.
00:57
The peace quad - are binghamton students out and active during the school day?
Binghamton has one main quad - the peace quad. Will you find people throwing frisbees and having fun? Probably not...
01:20
Brittaney and gina walk the spine!
The Spine is an integral part of Binghamton's campus, connecting buildings such as the Union/Marketplace, Fine Arts, the Lecture Hall, the Student Wing, and the science buildings. This is the path that leads to EVERYWHERE. This is where you'll definitely find the most life during the school day, as students, faculty, and other community members frequent this expansive walkway to get wherever they need to go on campus.
01:14
Quick trip to the art museum!
In the Fine Arts building, in addition to classrooms for art and non-art classes, there are practice rooms where students can tune up on their opera voice or their tuba. In addition, you can find the campus art museum in this building! Here, we can see the permanent collection room. The main exhibit room is located upstairs. Both are free to students, and there are about 3,500 objects in the collection, ranging from paintings, sculpture, prints, and other works of art from all over the world!
01:19
Gina!
Meet my wonderful roommate, GINA!!! Gina is an Integrative Neuroscience major also from Long Island, New York. She's involved in a number of ways on campus, such as Greek life and Tap Club. She spends much of her time drinking iced coffee and procrastinating doing work with me. We also do a lot together, so don't be surprised if you see her with me throughout most of these videos!
00:52
Doug! (5)
Meet Doug! Doug's a sophomore from Long Island, double majoring in History and Anthropology. One of Doug's most interesting features is that he can read hieroglyphics (kind of). When he's not cataloging artifacts in the lab, you can probably find him eating cheese somewhere. He loves Binghamton because he loves the on-campus opportunities that give him experience related to his majors and his ICONIC professors (i.e. Jeff Becker).
01:14
Brittaney and gina tour the peace quad!
It's the Peace Quad! A surprising (but unsurprising?) fact I've learned is that it's named that because the three sidewalks that run through this grassy paradise actually form a peace sign! WOW!!! Located behind the Marketplace, and adjacent to the administration building and Old Dickinson Community (not to be confused with the NEW Dickinson community, which is where I live), it's a prime location for laying out a blanket, grabbing a portable speaker, and laying out in the sun with your friends (or as we can see behind me, some yoga!). Alternatively, it's a good spot to find a dog to pet, as people bring their dogs there to play fetch.
01:14
Brittaney takes you to the nature preserve!!!
Welcome to the Nature Preserve! Binghamton's very own nature preserve expands over 182 acres of land, and is accessible to students year-round. With multiple marked trails, you can explore the preserve and experience this particularly special part of campus. Multiple classes utilize the preserve, especially some of the Outdoor Pursuits classes, such as hiking!