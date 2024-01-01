YOU'RE WATCHING
SUNY at Binghamton Dining & Food
Chick n bap - behind the scenes.... best food on campus?
Chick n bap is a student founded halal food on campus that is our favorite to eat. Watch the workers, who are also our friends, take you through the process of ordering!
Chick-n-bap: a binghamton landmark
Located in the Market Place, Chick-n-Bap is one of the Market Place's newest (and most popular!) dining locations. Started by a Binghamton student, it's completely student run. They serve what they like to call "Korean-style street food". If you've ever had chicken & rice halal, this is basically it but you don't have to go all the way to NYC to get it! Pro-tip: get EXTRA WHITE SAUCE.
Hidden vegan cafe at binghamton
See the Binghamton Food-Co-op, a secret vegan area where you can get delicious hand made meals if you are a vegan, gluten free, or organic!
Eaaaaattttz: university plaza
University Plaza is located off campus, and is a shopping center that has multiple retail dining locations available for whatever food mood you're in. From Chipotle, to Five Guys, to Cold Stone Creamery, University Plaza (or, UP as we usually call it), is just a 5 minute bus ride away, or a 20 minute walk from campus if you're feeling like getting some exercise! In addition, UP also has off-campus housing available to students.
But first, coffee
An important topic to touch upon before we can embark on this journey around Binghamton is to first clarify the coffee situation on campus. Whether you're team Starbucks, team Dunkin, or neither (or both?), we have both franchises on campus! In Hinman Community, which is where we're walking, there's a full Starbucks location under the community's dining hall, complete with tables, chairs, and couches for when you have to grind while sipping (chugging?) you're iced coffee. In the University Union, which I'll go to later, there's a Dunkin Donuts. Additionally, if neither chains are your type, there's Jazzman's Cafe, which is a coffee shop/bakery located conveniently in the library. Happy caffeinating!
"the worst food in the tri-state area" dining hall tour... how meal plans work
C4, Newing and Dickinson's dining hall at Binghamton, is described frequently as the worst food in the world. Not all the dining halls are like this - just this one
Fine dining and breathing
Binghamton University has four dining halls, one for each living community (with the exception of C4, which is shared by Newing and Dickinson community). Here, we're taking you through College-in-the-Woods community's dining hall, which we simply call "CIW". This dining hall has many stations, ranging from BBQ, to all-day omelettes, to vegan! Like all the dining halls, there is a sandwich station and a fruit/salad bar. The vegan station is definitely CIW's "special" station. The "special"stations at other dining halls are: the kosher station, halal station, and allergy sensitive station at C4 (Dickinson/Newing Community's dining hall), the pasta station, Mexican station, and allergy sensitive station at Appalachian (Mountainview community's dining hall), and the Asian station at Hinman community's dining hall.
12am sushi?
When the dining halls close at 8pm, and you're hungry at 8:01, there's no need to panic! Luckily, Binghamton has two dining locations that are open after dining hall hours in order to accommodate late night cravings. Here, we're in one of the two, called "Night Owl", which is located at C4, the dining hall shared by Newing and Dickinson communities. Here, you can find a range of foods, from burgers, to mozzarella sticks, to cereal, to sushi, to quesadillas, to milkshakes, to salad. Weekdays, Night Owl is open until 1am, but on the weekends, you can eat as late as 4am! Pizza logs taste much, much better at 2am, anyway.
Eaaaaattttz: the marketplace
Tired of dining hall food? No problem! The Marketplace is a huge on campus dining location with so many options to choose from. Connected to the University Union, the Marketplace has dining options ranging from sushi, to pizza, to pasta, to Indian, to Chinese, and much more. They accept both meal plan dollars and cash/card. Not only can you eat here, but there is an abundance of seating to provide space for individual or group study, either in the dining spaces or in the lounge space that is conveniently located within the Marketplace.
