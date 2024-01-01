An important topic to touch upon before we can embark on this journey around Binghamton is to first clarify the coffee situation on campus. Whether you're team Starbucks, team Dunkin, or neither (or both?), we have both franchises on campus! In Hinman Community, which is where we're walking, there's a full Starbucks location under the community's dining hall, complete with tables, chairs, and couches for when you have to grind while sipping (chugging?) you're iced coffee. In the University Union, which I'll go to later, there's a Dunkin Donuts. Additionally, if neither chains are your type, there's Jazzman's Cafe, which is a coffee shop/bakery located conveniently in the library. Happy caffeinating!