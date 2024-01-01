Sign Up
All Campus Reviews

00:33
The painted rock (the surrogate painted tree)
Campus
The rock is Geneseo's surrogate for the famous painted tree. In the night, greek life, sports teams, and other organizations will stake their claim with spray paint, hoping not to get caught.
00:56
The green, the best place for a sunny, 70-degree day with friends
Campus
The Green is a picturesque campus hangout spot for a nice day. Check out the hammocks, food truck, and dogs! Sometimes musical groups perform too.
02:01
Milne library
Academics
Milne Library is divided into three sections: the noisy basement, the calm main floor, and the dead silent top floor. There's a cafe to order food and a service desk for all of your staple and scissor needs. Tutoring centers and classrooms are also in the library, alongside Geneseo's statue Minerva.
00:25
Hall of rocks in the isc
Campus
Check out these cool rocks in the hallway connecting the Integrated Science Center to Newton Lecture Hall!
01:49
North side, central village, and south side
Campus
Curious about the three "sides" of on-campus living? Here's a quick chat about the freshman experience of south side, the integrated living of central campus, and the upperclassman-oriented north side.
01:36
Glass hallways and geneseo's cow country
Campus
Let's talk school size, rural community, and opportunity (and glass hallways)!
02:01
Psych & violin performance major kristen
Academics
Psychology and violin performance major Kristen tells us about her experience at Geneseo.
00:53
Geneseo's gazebo & the kissing legend
Campus
Geneseo's gazebo is a famous landmark on campus with amazing sunsets and views. Pro tip: it's possible to hang a hammock here.
01:38
The weather, the seasons, and the hill
Campus
Have a chat with me about the unpredictable weather, the four season cycle, and the calf-killer hill famous in Geneseo as I walk from the gazebo to Steuben Hall.
00:30
An a capella outside rehearsal!
We passed an a capella ground practicing outside, what would be a lovely addition to a walk from class or across campus.
