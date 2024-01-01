YOU'RE WATCHING
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) Dining & Food
00:52
Sbisa dining hall!
Sbisa Dining Hall, usually just called "Sbisa," is the dining hall located on North campus. It provides the same foods and facilities as the Commons but on the north side of campus.
03:10
The reality of eating on campus
In this video I describe how the quality of food varies across campus!
01:27
Best food on campus: creekside market
In this video, I show where you can get the best food on campus! Texas A&M has different options such as Chick-Fil-A, Smoothie King, and others in locations throughout campus. Creekside Market is located on west campus right across from White Creek Apartments. It is very convenient for students who live there or have class over on west side. Creekside Market offers lots of food options from their deli, pizzeria, pasta place, and kitchen! They also have items that you could find at a convenient store, so students do not need to drive far to get to one.
00:50
Sbisa (on-campus) dining hall!
The SBISA Dining Hall is the go-to on-campus dining spot for most Freshman and Sophomore students here at Texas A&M University with on-campus meal plans! This modern food facility is opens at 7AM-2PM and closes until reopening from 5PM-8PM. The service is buffet-styled and you simply swipe in or pay to enter to indulge in the options! SBISA is located on West Campus where a large majority of students have classes so you can stop by before or between classes to grab a bite. What's great about on-campus dining is that if you're planning on living at White Creek there will soon be another dining facility opening up next to the on-campus apartments! You'll be able to walk across the street in your pajamas and access endless food options. The SBISA dining hall is perfect for students who live in the on-campus dorms!
01:31
My favorite coffee shop: sweet eugene's
In this video, I show you a little bit around my favorite coffee shop and study area! The style of this coffee shop is antique, but the environment in the shop is great. I usually get mochas here, but I decided to taste test a vanilla latte for you guys in this video. The coffee shop is opened till 1AM on some nights, which makes it very convenient for students who like to study here.
01:14
Gno!! at downtown bryan
In this video, I take you guys with me on a girl's night out! We decided to go look at the Christmas lights that were being lit up at Downtown Bryan and also stopped by to get some pizza. Downtown Bryan is located only about 15 minutes from the TAMU campus, and it is great place to come out with friends and have some fun!
00:41
Opinions on the commons
In this video we get some opinions on the quality of the Commons Dining Center. The food is great and the cooks are very nice. This dining hall is open twice a day and is buffet style so once you swipe in, it is all you can eat.
01:01
The commons explained
The Commons Dining Hall includes a fruit and salad bar, pizza line, burger line, wrap and sandwich station, and breakfast foods such as waffles and cereal throughout the day. Breakfast includes eggs, potatoes, and sausage prepared in many ways.
02:21
Sbisa + dining info
Sbisa is the main dining hall for freshman. If you live on campus your freshman year you are required to get a meal plan. This can come in the form of dining dollars, that are basically used anywhere on campus as cash. Or you can get a certain number of meal trades a week. Most freshmen get a combination of both and upperclassman tend to purchase just dining dollars. The food on West Campus is pretty limited, but main campus has plenty of options. The underground cafe is typically one of the most packed places for lunch along with the MSC.
00:40
Farmers market on campus?!
Who doesn't love a good bike through campus on a beautiful day? You know what's even better than that...stumbling upon a cute little Farmers Market right in front of the SBISA Dining Hall! The Farmers Market was filled with fresh honey, hand-knit accessories, farm fresh produce, sno-cones, and more! Students from different organizations were banner holding, great music was being played, and the farmers market was a popular pit stop on campus after a long day of classes. It's little things like this that make the Aggie experience that much better.
