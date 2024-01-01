What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Tuck?

What type of housing does Tuck provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Tuck, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms - Women's Dorms - Men's Dorms - Sorority Housing - Fraternity Housing - Single-student Apartments - Married Student Apartments - Special Houses for Disable Students - Special Houses for International Students - Cooperative Houses - Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth dorm rooms?

The The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.