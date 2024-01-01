Sign Up
00:40
Cameron give you a tour of lakeside dining hall
Food
This is lakeside dining hall, freshmans got unlimited swipe, whatever you will need is here.
00:29
Cameron shows you around some of the food options on "the strip"
Food
There are lot of good stuff to eat around the strip, a lot of option to choose from..
01:58
Lakeside dining hall
Amanda Caine Food
Here is lakeside dining hall one of many dining halls on campus. There is also a mexican restaurant and dunkin' donuts in this dining hall. All freshman are required to buy an unlimited meal plan so that they can eat whenever they want and not have to worry about money.
02:40
Cameron takes you through "the ferg"
Food
Cameron is heading to The Ferg, Ferg is a big hotspot inside the campus. Students usually come here to hang out.
00:16
A look inside "the ferg"
Food
This is another section of Ferg, and lot of good food options..
00:29
Buffalo phils - "the best place to eat near campus"
Food
The Best place around campus is Buffalo Phils, always great food honestly just really solid place to go...

