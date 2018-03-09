Sign Up
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)

2024 UT Austin Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 63.0% of freshman live on campus at UT Austin?

What type of housing does UT Austin provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UT Austin, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 85.0
Women's Dorms true 13.0
Men's Dorms true 2.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Texas at Austin (UT) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Texas at Austin (UT), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Texas at Austin (UT) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The University of Texas at Austin (UT) dorm rooms?

The The University of Texas at Austin (UT) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Texas at Austin (UT) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Texas at Austin (UT) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

Productive college morning routine | university of texas at austin
Amanda Jewell Dorms
Hey you guys! I used a new aesthetic style of editing for this video and I hope you guys like it because I sure as heck do. In today's video I take you along my #collegemorningroutine for a productive school day. When you start your morning with good habits, you're more likely to be successful. #utaustin I used to attend Texas Tech University, but now I am living my dream life at The University of Texas at Austin. Make sure to SUBSCRIBE and hit the bell so that you can join me on this journey of being a #girlboss unless you're a guy boss, you're also welcomed here.
What does a ut dorm really looks like
Dorms
While I love my school, they reaaaaally try to boost how our dorms look. They're not terrible at all, but they are definitely not as cool as some advertisements have made them seem. Each dorm comes with a sink, mirror, closet space, adjustable bed, desk, some storage space, mini fridge and a microwave. Last message I wanna push, KEEP UP WITH YOUR STUDENT ID, IT'S YOUR LIFE.
Enter j west!
Dorms
Here's where I show you the entrance of Jester West, the importance of keeping up with your ID card, and the importance of bulletin boards at UT!
Importance of napping
Dorms
LOVE YOURSELVES AND CATCH SOME Z'S WHEN POSSIBLE

While I love my school, they reaaaaally try to boost how our dorms look. They're not terrible at all, but they are definitely not as cool as some advertisements have made them seem. Each dorm comes with a sink, mirror, closet space, adjustable bed, desk, some storage space, mini fridge and a microwave. Last message I wanna push, KEEP UP WITH YOUR STUDENT ID, IT'S YOUR LIFE.
Productive college morning routine | university of texas at austin
Amanda Jewell Dorms
Hey you guys! I used a new aesthetic style of editing for this video and I hope you guys like it because I sure as heck do. In today's video I take you along my #collegemorningroutine for a productive school day. When you start your morning with good habits, you're more likely to be successful. #utaustin I used to attend Texas Tech University, but now I am living my dream life at The University of Texas at Austin. Make sure to SUBSCRIBE and hit the bell so that you can join me on this journey of being a #girlboss unless you're a guy boss, you're also welcomed here.
