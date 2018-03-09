While I love my school, they reaaaaally try to boost how our dorms look. They're not terrible at all, but they are definitely not as cool as some advertisements have made them seem. Each dorm comes with a sink, mirror, closet space, adjustable bed, desk, some storage space, mini fridge and a microwave. Last message I wanna push, KEEP UP WITH YOUR STUDENT ID, IT'S YOUR LIFE. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at University of Texas. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide to University of Texas housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best UT dorm for you. University of Texas is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at University of Texas. In this University of Texas dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Jester West Residence Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of University of Texas residence halls and University of Texas housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best University of Texas dorm options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best University of Texas freshman dorms? You can watch all of the University of Texas dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to UT dorms along with the above video. The University of Texas housing and dormitory options in break down into 3 communities: Whitis Area Community, Waller Creek Community, and Jester Area Community. Some of the many dorm halls include Andrews Hall, Blanton Hall, Carothers Hall, Duren Hall, Kinsolving Hall, Littlefield Hall, Jester East and Jester West. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. University of Texas housing in Jester West on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. University of Texas dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. University of Texas dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this University of Texas dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This University of Texas housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at University of Texas. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making University of Texas dorms your home means making the most out of the University of Texas campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. University of Texas housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the University of Texas life and use this UT dorm tour in Jester West Residence Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.