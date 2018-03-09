The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
2024 UT Austin Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 63.0% of freshman live on campus at UT Austin?
What type of housing does UT Austin provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UT Austin, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|85.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|13.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|2.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Texas at Austin (UT) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Texas at Austin (UT), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Texas at Austin (UT) feel like home!
- Gregory Gymnasium Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Pluckers Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Littlefield Fountain Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Frank C Erwin Special Events Center Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- B. Iden Payne Theatre Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- The Drag Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Belo Center for New Media Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- F.L. Winship Drama Bldg. (WIN) Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- The University of Texas at Austin Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- The Perry-Castañeda Library Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Jester West Residence Hall Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
- Sanger Learning Center Dorm at The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
What are the dimensions of The University of Texas at Austin (UT) dorm rooms?
The The University of Texas at Austin (UT) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Texas at Austin (UT) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Texas at Austin (UT) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
