Thunderbird School of Global Management Campus
Thunderbird oath of honor - george bradbury
Oath of Honor of Thunderbird School of Global Management
What is regional night? - thunderbird tradition
Campus Ambassadors, Diana Salas and Mahmoud Zarati, discuss the amazing Thunderbird Traditions called Regional Night. Regional Night is a cultural celebration that happens once per semester at Thunderbird. At this festival, you will find music, food, performances and specialized speakers from whichever region of the world is being featured. In Spring 2021, Thunderbird's Regional Night focused on Europe. Keep your eyes peeled for which region will be next! Learn more at www.thunderbird.asu.edu.
Lisa patel - thunderbird women in business
Thunderbird Women in Business is a student-led organization that promotes conscious leadership, fosters meaningful relationships, and cultivates philanthropic efforts across the globe. The club was founded in January 2019 after witnessing the disparity between men and women in the classroom and in leadership positions within the workplace. TWB aims to empower Thunderbird students, both male and female, to discuss issues surrounding gender equality and work towards SDG #5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.
Gulshan @ thunderbird - student clubs
Spring Club days were great efforts put by TSG Teams and respective Club Leaderships. It was a wonderful opportunity for incoming students to know about various clubs.
Learn more about das tor news at thunderbird!
Learn more about Das Tor, Thunderbird's student-run newspaper, podcast, and multimedia platform.
Thunderbird women in business - club
Thunderbird Women in Business is a student-led organization that promotes conscious leadership, fosters meaningful relationships, and cultivates philanthropic efforts across the globe. The club was founded in January 2019 after witnessing the disparity between men and women in the classroom and in leadership positions within the workplace. TWB aims to empower Thunderbird students, both male and female, to discuss issues surrounding gender equality and work towards SDG #5: Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.
Why i joined thunderbird and toastmasters
I talked about why I joined Thunderbird and Toastmasters Club.
Thunderbird school of global management
Thunderbird is a world leader in global business and management education for a new era of technological transformation. Guided by a global mindset and a deep commitment to advancing inclusive and sustainable prosperity worldwide, Thunderbird integrates original, multidisciplinary management and business research with emerging technology trends to empower leaders of transnational organizations to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing and increasingly complex world. Blending global business, public policy, and international affairs, Thunderbird specializes in providing hands-on, real-world learning experiences to develop leaders and managers across sectors and disciplines, thereby enhancing performance in public and private organizations globally.
Florentina @ thunderbird - student clubs
Florentina Lang from the Thunderbird School of Global Management discusses why she choose to attend Thunderbird and which clubs she is associated with.
