Campus Ambassadors, Diana Salas and Mahmoud Zarati, discuss the amazing Thunderbird Traditions called Regional Night. Regional Night is a cultural celebration that happens once per semester at Thunderbird. At this festival, you will find music, food, performances and specialized speakers from whichever region of the world is being featured. In Spring 2021, Thunderbird's Regional Night focused on Europe. Keep your eyes peeled for which region will be next! Learn more at www.thunderbird.asu.edu.