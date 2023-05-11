Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Tulane University - Freeman School of Business Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Tulane University - Freeman School of Business tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Tulane University - Freeman School of Business, so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Tulane University - Freeman School of Business and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Tulane University - Freeman School of Business tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Tulane University - Freeman School of Business tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Tulane University - Freeman School of Business in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New Orleans, LA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Tulane University - Freeman School of Business, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New Orleans weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Tulane University - Freeman School of Business website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Tulane University - Freeman School of Business tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Tulane University - Freeman School of Business starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Tulane University - Freeman School of Business students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New Orleans if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Tulane University - Freeman School of Business admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Tulane University - Freeman School of Business tour?

All CampusReel tours for Tulane University - Freeman School of Business include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Tulane University - Freeman School of Business students!

What is city New Orleans, LA like?

New Orleans is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Tulane University - Freeman School of Business.

Who are the tour guides for Tulane University - Freeman School of Business on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Tulane University - Freeman School of Business. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Tulane University - Freeman School of Business tours:

Tulane University - Freeman School of Business, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Tulane University - Freeman School of Business is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New Orleans and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Tulane University - Freeman School of Business in person.

Trending Content

01:04
Learning english through immersion
Kelley Griffin Campus
Yifan Wang, a student in the Master of Business Analytics program at Tulane University's Freeman School of Business, describes how she immersed herself and gained a greater mastery of English.
01:30
Why study energy at tulane university?
Kelley Griffin Campus
The Master of Management in Energy degree (MME) is unique, giving students a complete view of the business of energy throughout the value chain. Director of the MME program Pierre Conner explains the benefits of studying energy at the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
01:31
Cpa exam preparation: master of accounting program, freeman school of business, tulane university
Kelley Griffin Campus
Christine Smith, assistant director of the Master of Accounting program at Tulane University, describes how she works one-on-one with students to prepare them for the CPA exam. Because each state has different requirements, she will help you craft a course of study so that you can fulfill the requirements in whatever state you choose.
03:03
Course spotlight: climate change, esg & financial markets
Kelley Griffin Campus
 Professor Nishad Kapadia of Tulane's Freeman School of Business discusses his course Climate Change, ESG & Financial Markets. 
 
This course focuses on understanding how climate change risk could impact the economy and financial markets. Although the course focuses on the E (Environment), we also discuss the S (Social) and G (Governance) aspects of ESG. We discuss motivations to invest in ESG assets, including shareholder preferences, screening bad investments and constructing optimal portfolios for investors with climate risk exposures. We examine the macroeconomic effects of climate change and its impact on specific markets such as equity, bonds, loans and real estate.

The course also covers methods of quantifying and measuring climate exposures. Students will read recent research that examines whether investor ESG preferences affect a firm’s cost of capital and whether investors can do well while doing good. Students will also develop quantitative equity trading strategies related to climate risks and ESG. As part of a group project, students will develop and test a trading strategy designed to hedge climate risks or make greater returns by investing in climate or, more broadly, ESG-friendly assets. Finally, new “green” financial products, the emerging carbon offsets market, and regulatory efforts to limit climate change are discussed. 
01:21
Hear from students about what they are looking forward to at tulane.
Jasim Haider Campus
Students in the Master of Management in Energy and the Master of Finance program share what they are most looking forward to at Tulane after completing their New Student Orientation.
01:41
Tulane business forum hosted by taba
Jasim Haider
Current students and speakers discuss their experience at the 44th annual Tulane Business Forum hosted by the Tulane Association of Business Alumni. 
01:11
Tulane freeman school of business professor claire senot on the analytics focus of the freeman mba.
Kelley Griffin Campus
Claire Senot, Morton A. Aldrich Professor in Business and associate professor of management science at Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business, discusses the analytics focus of the Freeman School's full-time MBA program.
01:47
Eric pineda, md/mba dual-degree student
Kelley Griffin Campus
Hear more about what Eric learned as an MD/MBA dual-degree student.
01:38
Kalsey bell, freeman mba student
Kelley Griffin Campus
Kalsey Bell, Freeman MBA Student
01:58
Executive mba program: dan brouillette
Kelley Griffin Campus
Executive MBA Program: Dan Brouillette
