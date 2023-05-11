Sign Up
Tulane University - Freeman School of Business Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Tulane University - Freeman School of Business virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Tulane University - Freeman School of Business is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Tulane University - Freeman School of Business virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Tulane University - Freeman School of Business vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Tulane University - Freeman School of Business campus by taking you around New Orleans. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Tulane University - Freeman School of Business virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Tulane University - Freeman School of Business in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Tulane University - Freeman School of Business is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Tulane University - Freeman School of Business people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Tulane University - Freeman School of Business and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Tulane University - Freeman School of Business in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Tulane University - Freeman School of Business virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Tulane University - Freeman School of Business on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Tulane University - Freeman School of Business in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Tulane University - Freeman School of Business virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Tulane University - Freeman School of Business virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Tulane University - Freeman School of Business virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Tulane University - Freeman School of Business in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Tulane University - Freeman School of Business. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Tulane University - Freeman School of Business and New Orleans during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:04
Learning english through immersion
Kelley Griffin Campus
Yifan Wang, a student in the Master of Business Analytics program at Tulane University's Freeman School of Business, describes how she immersed herself and gained a greater mastery of English.
01:30
Why study energy at tulane university?
Kelley Griffin Campus
The Master of Management in Energy degree (MME) is unique, giving students a complete view of the business of energy throughout the value chain. Director of the MME program Pierre Conner explains the benefits of studying energy at the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
01:31
Cpa exam preparation: master of accounting program, freeman school of business, tulane university
Kelley Griffin Campus
Christine Smith, assistant director of the Master of Accounting program at Tulane University, describes how she works one-on-one with students to prepare them for the CPA exam. Because each state has different requirements, she will help you craft a course of study so that you can fulfill the requirements in whatever state you choose.
03:03
Course spotlight: climate change, esg & financial markets
Kelley Griffin Campus
 Professor Nishad Kapadia of Tulane's Freeman School of Business discusses his course Climate Change, ESG & Financial Markets. 
 
This course focuses on understanding how climate change risk could impact the economy and financial markets. Although the course focuses on the E (Environment), we also discuss the S (Social) and G (Governance) aspects of ESG. We discuss motivations to invest in ESG assets, including shareholder preferences, screening bad investments and constructing optimal portfolios for investors with climate risk exposures. We examine the macroeconomic effects of climate change and its impact on specific markets such as equity, bonds, loans and real estate.

The course also covers methods of quantifying and measuring climate exposures. Students will read recent research that examines whether investor ESG preferences affect a firm’s cost of capital and whether investors can do well while doing good. Students will also develop quantitative equity trading strategies related to climate risks and ESG. As part of a group project, students will develop and test a trading strategy designed to hedge climate risks or make greater returns by investing in climate or, more broadly, ESG-friendly assets. Finally, new “green” financial products, the emerging carbon offsets market, and regulatory efforts to limit climate change are discussed. 
01:21
Hear from students about what they are looking forward to at tulane.
Jasim Haider Campus
Students in the Master of Management in Energy and the Master of Finance program share what they are most looking forward to at Tulane after completing their New Student Orientation.
01:41
Tulane business forum hosted by taba
Jasim Haider
Current students and speakers discuss their experience at the 44th annual Tulane Business Forum hosted by the Tulane Association of Business Alumni. 
01:11
Tulane freeman school of business professor claire senot on the analytics focus of the freeman mba.
Kelley Griffin Campus
Claire Senot, Morton A. Aldrich Professor in Business and associate professor of management science at Tulane University's A. B. Freeman School of Business, discusses the analytics focus of the Freeman School's full-time MBA program.
01:47
Eric pineda, md/mba dual-degree student
Kelley Griffin Campus
Hear more about what Eric learned as an MD/MBA dual-degree student.
01:38
Kalsey bell, freeman mba student
Kelley Griffin Campus
Kalsey Bell, Freeman MBA Student
01:58
Executive mba program: dan brouillette
Kelley Griffin Campus
Executive MBA Program: Dan Brouillette
