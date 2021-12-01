Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 44 tour videos for UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, so you can expect to spend between 132 to 220 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and stay informed on campus life.

Where do UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chapel Hill, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chapel Hill weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chapel Hill if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School?

Below is a list of every UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School tour?

All CampusReel tours for UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School students!

What is city Chapel Hill, NC like?

Chapel Hill is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Who are the tour guides for UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School tours:

UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chapel Hill and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School in person.

00:46
My master of accounting classmates at unc kenan-flagler business school with spencer
Demo Account
My Master of Accounting Classmates at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School with Spencer
01:34
Class structure in the master of accounting program at unc kenan-flagler with spencer
Demo Account Academics
Class Structure in the Master of Accounting Program at UNC Kenan-Flagler with Spencer
00:55
Master of accounting curriculum at unc kenan-flagler with spencer
Demo Account Academics
Master of Accounting Program Curriculum at UNC Kenan-Flagler with Spencer
00:55
boosting my career through unc kenan-flagler's alumni network with spencer
Demo Account Interview
 Boosting My Career Through UNC Kenan-Flagler's Alumni Network with Spencer
01:20
How the kenan-flagler career services team helped me with spencer
Demo Account Academics
How the Kenan-Flagler Career Services Team Helped Me with Spencer
01:55
my master of accounting program experience at unc kenan-flagler with spencer
Demo Account Academics
 My Master of Accounting Program Experience at UNC Kenan-Flagler with Spencer
00:41
Collaborative culture at kenan-flagler with spencer
Demo Account Academics
Collaborative Culture at Kenan-Flagler with Spencer
01:08
Location, reputation, and faculty: 3 reasons i love unc kenan-flagler with spencer
Demo Account Interview
Location, Reputation, and Faculty: 3 Reasons I love UNC Kenan-Flagler with Spencer
00:57
Meet spencer, a master of accounting online student at unc kenan-flagler business school
Demo Account Interview
Meet Spencer, a Master of Accounting Online Student at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School
02:07
Why i like the asynchronous materials at unc kenan-flagler business school with manuel
Demo Account Academics
Why I Like the Asynchronous Materials at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School with Manuel
