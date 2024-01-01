YOU'RE WATCHING
Shubh talks with sauptik about his eating preferences.
A quick interview with Sauptik asking him about his eating preferences on campus and where he prefers having each of his meals.
Vlogmas day 5| college day in my life| university at buffalo| bible class, missing class again
Hey fam and welcome back or welcome to Vlogmas Day 5! Today was a busy day and once again I ended up skipping classes but this time for good cause lol! If you enjoyed the video, be sure to like, comment and subscribe if you haven’t done so already. Check out my “Winter Lookbook 2018❄️” and the website and enter my giveaway! I will see you guys in Vlogmas Day 6 and until then, plz remember to be kind to everyone!
C3 is where shubh goes when he's starving
UB's main on campus dining centre in Ellicott is the Crossroads culinary center. It serves a breakfast and dinner buffet on the weekdays and a brunch and dinner buffet on the weekends. One can eat a ton of for with a single swipe which is the best part and its definitely the place to go if you're starving.
Shubh gives you a glimpse of the eating options at the atrium
An overview of the various eating options at the atrium. Some places are open even after midnight which makes it really convenient to get food at any time and you can be rest assured that you'll have food at your disposal after what maybe a late night of studying or partying.
Hong kong travel diary| college day in my life, study abroad, university at buffalo| rebekah reid
*WATCH IN HD* Hey fam and welcome back! I’m so sorry for those of you who wanted to see Vlogmas Days 21-25. Because I went back home for the holidays, everyday I just about did the same thing so there wasn’t much to vlog. HOWEVER, I told you guys that I would be studying abroad soon and that the location was a “secret”! Well, secrets out; I will be studying Chinese Business Dynamics here in Hong Kong and then in Shenzhen! I am beyond excited for this new chapter of my life and so excited to bring you guys along with me! I can’t promise consistent daily vlogs, but I will definitely be posting as often as I can so stay tuned! Thank you guys so much for watching the first video of this series and I hope you liked it! If so, be sure to like, comment and subscribe if you haven’t done so already! Stay tuned for my next upload and until then, please remember to be kind to everyone! ....................................................................................... Instagram: rebekahavreid Snapchat: bekahreid Website: https://sites.google.com/view/rebekah-reid/home Business Contact: bekahreid20@gmail.com
It’s almost thanksgiving! college day in my life| university at buffalo
Hey fam! I’m so excited to finally be making videos again! I got some new equipment and a whole lot of motivation so here we go! I hope you all enjoy this video & if so be sure to let me know! Thanks for watching!
Have the best pasta right here at pistachios, ub's favourite eating spot!
With lines stretching for over half an hour at any given time, Pistachios, located at Student union, serves probably the most delicious food at UB. I try getting Pasta at least twice a week and its as exciting each and every time.
Vlogmas day 14| how to make french toast| pumpkin spice, banana nutella french toast
Hey fam and welcome back or to Vlogmas Day 14! I had nothing planned for today other than just got to work so I figured I’d show you all how I make French Toast! For the record, yes I do like most of my food burned I do not know why!lol I hope you all enjoyed this video and if so, be sure to like, comment and subscribe if you haven’t done so already! Check out my “Winter Lookbook 2018❄️” as well as the website and enter my giveaway! I will be choosing a winner tomorrow so you still have some time to enter for a chance to win! I will see you guys in Vlogmas Day 15 and until then, please remember to be kind to everyone!
University at Buffalo (UB)
University at Buffalo (UB) Crossroads Culinary Center
C3 is where shubh goes when he's starving
UB's main on campus dining centre in Ellicott is the Crossroads culinary center. It serves a breakfast and dinner buffet on the weekdays and a brunch and dinner buffet on the weekends. One can eat a ton of for with a single swipe which is the best part and its definitely the place to go if you're starving.
University at Buffalo (UB) Ellicott Complex
Shubh talks with sauptik about his eating preferences.
A quick interview with Sauptik asking him about his eating preferences on campus and where he prefers having each of his meals.
Shubh gives you a glimpse of the eating options at the atrium
An overview of the various eating options at the atrium. Some places are open even after midnight which makes it really convenient to get food at any time and you can be rest assured that you'll have food at your disposal after what maybe a late night of studying or partying.