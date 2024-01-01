YOU'RE WATCHING
UCLA Dining & Food
Justina shows you her pre-class avocado toast!
Justina shows you her pre-class Avocado Toast for her breakfast before her class.
Ice cream sandwiches in ucla's town
Westwood is the neighborhood/town that sits by UCLA. Westwood has Target and Ralph's for all grocery needs. The highlights are Diddy Riese Cookies and Fox Theater! Farmers markets can be found weekly in Westwood as well as big events like Westwoodstock.
"this is college living" - home cooking in the apartments
Justina shows you the kitchen area which her friends cook a pasta at the apartment instead of swiping at the dining hall.
An ohioan talks about ucla
My friend Natalie talks about how UCLA is the place to go if you're fine with the large population size. She reveals how diverse the student population is and how amazing it is to be a student here.
Daniel's rendezvous at rendezvous ucla
In this video, I take you into one of the takeout dining halls of UCLA. Rendezvous is a popular place for students who don't want to sit down at one of the all you can eat dining halls. It even offers boba drinks! A must try is the California Steak Burrito on west side. I also talk about the UCLA meal plans.
Feasting on wings in ucla dining
If there is one takeaway I want you to have from my UCLA tour, it is that UCLA has the best food at any college. My vegan friend who came to visit was extremely jealous of all the options Bruins have. There's an online menu that tells you what is going to be served so everyone can see when to crowd Covel for the spaghetti and meatballs. They also go all out with special events like breakfast for dinner night and Valentine's desserts like chocolate-covered strawberries! This was filmed before I devoured 3 plates of wings. After a long-drawn day of hard work and studies, you need a spot to sit back and treat yourself. This UCLA dining hall is just the right place, offering a great variety of meals served daily to make your day even more exciting. This UCLA dining hall is De Neve Plaza, but there are numerous other dining and food options on campus such as Rendezvous, Café 1919, Sproul Residential Restaurant, and Rieber Residential Restaurant. You can use your meal plan, meal tickets, BruinCard Easypay, or a visitor BruinCard. Los Angeles offers multiple off-campus dining options too. In this UCLA dining hall tour, you will get to experience what it is like from the inside of the dining hall. Also, learn everything you need to know about the types of food and meal plans available for you to feast with your friends and power up your day. Watch this UCLA dining hall video to get a sneak peek into the daily life at UCLA and witness the joy of dining in at one of the many food places the university has to offer. With amazing meal plans available at the UCLA dining hall facility, study breaks are more fun than ever before. No wonder why so many students stay on campus. Whether you're a domestic or an international student, at the UCLA campus everything is as good as it gets. The UCLA dining hall is a great place to hang out with friends, reenergize with a quick coffee, and generally socialize in the UCLA environment. Relish it for both the people and the conversations that grow an essential bond with your fellow classmates - UCLA dining hall is what everyone looks out for.
Look at those "luxurious deserts"!
Justine shows you the Luxurious desserts which are the potato ice cream and potato chips.
Eating and studying around ucla
Come along as we eat to-go food from Rendezvous to breakfast at Bplate! If you've ever been curious about the dining halls at UCLA, we definitely have one of the highest rated quality dining halls around the United States! Also follow me on YouTube @MichelleMurakami to stay updated with my uploads as well as my Instagram @michellemurakami! Go Bruins~