CAMPUSREEL

University of Cambridge Judge Business School Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Cambridge Judge Business School tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 24 tour videos for University of Cambridge Judge Business School, so you can expect to spend between 72 to 120 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Cambridge Judge Business School and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Cambridge Judge Business School tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Cambridge Judge Business School tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Cambridge Judge Business School in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Cambridge, United Kingdom so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Cambridge Judge Business School, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Cambridge weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Cambridge Judge Business School website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Cambridge Judge Business School tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Cambridge Judge Business School starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Cambridge Judge Business School students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Cambridge if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Cambridge Judge Business School admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Cambridge Judge Business School?

Below is a list of every University of Cambridge Judge Business School building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Cambridge Judge Business School tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Cambridge Judge Business School include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Cambridge Judge Business School students!

What is city Cambridge, United Kingdom like?

Cambridge is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Cambridge Judge Business School.

Who are the tour guides for University of Cambridge Judge Business School on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Cambridge Judge Business School. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Cambridge Judge Business School tours:

University of Cambridge Judge Business School, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Cambridge Judge Business School is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Cambridge and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Cambridge Judge Business School in person.

01:56
Mba academic review | nathan ramadhan
Demo Account Academics
MBA Academic Review
01:20
A stroll through cambridge (take 1) | nathan ramadhan
Demo Account Campus
A stroll through Cambridge (Take 1) | Nathan Ramadhan
01:54
A stroll through cambridge (take 2) | nathan ramadhan
Demo Account Campus
A stroll through Cambridge (Take 2) | Nathan Ramadhan
01:48
Judge business school campus tour | nathan ramadhan
Demo Account Campus
Judge Business School Campus Tour
01:58
Clubs and extracurricular opportunities at cjbs | nathan ramadhan
Demo Account
Clubs and Extracurricular Opportunities at CJBS | Nathan Ramadhan
01:50
Meet nathan ramadhan (mba 2021) from indonesia
Demo Account Interview
Meet Nathan Ramadhan (MBA 2021) from Indonesia
01:57
Why i chose the judge mba | nathan ramadhan (mba 2021)
Demo Account Interview
Why I chose the Judge MBA | Nathan Ramadhan (MBA 2021)
01:24
Top 3 reasons i love cjbs | nathan ramadhan
Demo Account Interview
Top 3 Reasons I love CJBS
00:51
My mba experience at university of cambridge judge business school with toni
Demo Account Academics
My MBA Experience at University of Cambridge Judge Business School with Toni
00:25
Introduction to toni at university of cambridge judge business school
Demo Account Academics
Introduction to Toni at University of Cambridge Judge Business School
