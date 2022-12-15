Sign Up
University of Dayton

2024 University of Dayton Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 94.0% of freshman live on campus at University of Dayton?

What type of housing does University of Dayton provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of Dayton, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 47.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 1.0
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true 25.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 26.0

What are the dorms like at University of Dayton?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Dayton dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Dayton, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Dayton feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Dayton dorm rooms?

The University of Dayton dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Dayton on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Dayton likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

