YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Kansas (UK) Dining & Food
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Dining & Food Reviews
01:12
South dining commons - a dining hall
South Dining Commons connects with Oliver and Downs Hall. It's a newly built dining hall with a variety of food options. NOTE: The streetview on Google Maps does not show the dining hall because it wasn't built at that time.
01:19
Come eat at the underground
The Underground is one of the dining spots on campus. It's right next to Budig Hall and Anschutz Library. There's a variety of food choices here such as, The Roasterie (a coffee shop), The Hawk Shop (a convenience store), Chick-fil-a, and so much more!