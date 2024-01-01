YOU'RE WATCHING
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:53
Cyprus lake
Welcome to the Swamp! This is a man made attraction in the heart of ULL campus that attracts people from all around the globe! We are the only college campus to have a swamp on campus where the students can study making us unique.
01:53
Montgomery hall
Montgomery Hall is the home of the chemistry students and also where I'll be spending a lot of my time!
01:00
Girard park
Girard park is right off of campus and is the main place students go to have fun for free. They can study, feed the ducks, run the trails, play sports, or just have a good time.
01:42
Student union at ull
The student union is essential to campus life as a whole. It surrounds Cyprus Lake and is the main place students go to hang out around campus. Most of the club meetings, organizations, and events take place in the student union making it a great place to just go and relax.
02:15
Rec center
This is the rec center! It's got everything you can think of: pool, work out room, judo, gymnastics, dance studio. We even have a rock wall!
02:30
The caf
Found in the Student Union, The Caf is the main source of food for all students on campus. Freshman have 2 meal plans available: the 1st with 14 swipes per week and the 2nd with unlimited swipes. We also have a Subway, Mcdonalds, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Mcalister's, and multiple coffee shops as well.
01:16
Glass
GLASS is the support group on campus for the LGBTQ community. They have meetings every Thursday in the Student Union to discuss events to help spread the love throughout campus and the surrounding Lafayette area.
01:49
The quad
The Quad is a place where students go mostly to study out in nature. It's surrounded by multiple buildings such as the math building (Maxim Doucet), the freshman building (Lee Hall), and the on campus clinic (O. K. Allen). This is the home to most of the students needs.
01:19
Ull virtual tour pie
All the houses will come out and do events like this one in order to raise money for organizations and events they love and support. This was just one of the houses out while I was videoing so a friend and I decided to jump in on the fun.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) 220 Hebrard Blvd
01:53
Cyprus lake
Welcome to the Swamp! This is a man made attraction in the heart of ULL campus that attracts people from all around the globe! We are the only college campus to have a swamp on campus where the students can study making us unique.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) 300 E St Mary Blvd
01:53
Montgomery hall
Montgomery Hall is the home of the chemistry students and also where I'll be spending a lot of my time!
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) 620 McKinley St
01:42
Student union at ull
The student union is essential to campus life as a whole. It surrounds Cyprus Lake and is the main place students go to hang out around campus. Most of the club meetings, organizations, and events take place in the student union making it a great place to just go and relax.
02:30
The caf
Found in the Student Union, The Caf is the main source of food for all students on campus. Freshman have 2 meal plans available: the 1st with 14 swipes per week and the 2nd with unlimited swipes. We also have a Subway, Mcdonalds, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Mcalister's, and multiple coffee shops as well.
01:16
Glass
GLASS is the support group on campus for the LGBTQ community. They have meetings every Thursday in the Student Union to discuss events to help spread the love throughout campus and the surrounding Lafayette area.