02:18
Haley introduces herself and explains why she came to rochester
There are many reasons why I came to Rochester, including its mixed liberal arts and technical education, its location, and its vibe.
01:07
An inside look at rettner's makers club haitham's favorite activity on campus!
UR Makers is a fantastic new student group on campus dedicated to bridging the divide between art and technology. Students learn to work together as a team to make their ideas a reality. According to UR Makers’ president David Lippman, “Our goal is to just be a club that’s collaborative and interdisciplinary, where your skill level or your field of study doesn’t matter . We come together on Saturdays from three to five and make something cool that is not really strictly academic but at the same time isn’t just fanciful. It provides some value to the school community.”
00:35
Ada says hello from the freshman quad
Your University of Rochester tour guide Ada says hello from the freshman quad. The freshman quad consists of 4 of the dorms where freshman live on the River Campus - Gilbert, Hoeing, Tiernan, and Lovejoy, and is central to academic buildings, and dining centers.
02:27
Haitham shows you around the digital media center!
Digital technology is changing how we do everything. More than ever, it is important to be a critical consumer and educated producer of digital media. Sometimes known as new media, digital media consists of computer-based, networked technologies that represent and imagine the world. It is the new standard for literacy in the 21st century. At Rochester, the digital media studies (DMS) major incorporates history, theory, analysis, and production of digital media from its two principal axes: science and technology, and art and humanities.
03:02
Housing - first-year quad
In this video, I will be showing you the First-Year Residence Quad and a tour of my hall and room.
01:58
The glamorous east wing
The East Wing, Eastman's new addition was opened in 2010. It's features include a Chihuly Chandelier, the Box Office, Hatch Recital Hall, and professor's studios.
01:30
Nothing like a mid-day student performance!
Take a quick break to watch a mid-day student performance!
02:08
Haitham shows you around the video studio at rochester!
Designed as a hub for the arts, sciences, and engineering on the River Campus, the new Ronald Rettner Hall for Media Arts and Innovation provides a place for students to gain both practical skills and theoretical understanding of digital technology. Located in the Wilson Quadrangle on the River Campus between Wilson Commons and Morey Hall, the three-story, 18,900-square-foot building features an engineering fabrication lab where students can build project prototypes, a multipurpose learning studio, group study areas, and exhibit space for students to display their projects. The new building also contains sound and video recording studios, high-end computers, and 3-D printers, which represent the latest manufacturing technique to convert digital design software into actual models. Interior view of Rettner Hall Rettner Hall’s open design features space on each floor overlooking the level below to encourage collaboration. With flexible spaces specifically designed for interaction, it will be open 24 hours a day. The new building also houses two of the University’s academic programs: digital media studies and audio and music engineering.
00:59
Welcome to the university of rochester!
Welcome to my Campus Reel video tour of the University of Rochester! Hopefully, these videos will give you a sense of what it is like to go to school here. If you have any questions, feel free to email me at dbeisenb@u.rochester.edu
02:58
Interview with josh - jazz trombone performance major - 1st year masters student
I talk to Josh about life at Eastman!
00:30
Another view of the great hall of rush rhees library!
Haitham shows a little bit of view of the Great Hall of Rush Rhees Library.
00:30
14th floor dorm lounge with amazing view
I run into Claire as she lounges in the 14th floor lounge of the Student Living Center.
01:13
11th floor dorm room tour!
Check out my best friend Claire's dorm room on the 11th floor of the Student Living Center tower! Claire is into health and fitness loves making her own recipes. She does so with access to the student kitchen in the basement, her lounge's microwave, and her beloved blender. She has great views of Eastman buildings and Main Street! Don't you love our acting skills?
00:37
Courtyard inside of student living center
Eastman's Student living center has a cool courtyard in its center. Special events are held here! Student clubs have hosted badminton games, provided items to tie-dye shirts, and during a winter celebration there is an ice sculpture placed out here.
04:17
Interview with jordan - euphonium performance and music ed 4th year undergraduate
I talk with Jordan about life at Eastman!
00:44
The miller center!
The Miller Center is home to three classrooms, the Eastman bookstore, and the Registrar and Financial Aid offices. On a non-Eastman related note, this building also is home to an architecture firm, a fair trade gift shop, a venue used for events such as performances and weddings, an upscale restaurant, and a cafe named Ludwig's, which students often frequent.
01:01
14th floor dorm views of campus and downtown rochester
Here's an aerial view of Eastman campus from the 14th floor lounge of the Student Living Center. This is a tranquil place to do homework and gaze out the wall of windows and admire Eastman in all of it's glory. What a great view of downtown Rochester!
00:28
Outside view of eastman's dorm - student living center
Eastman's dorm is officially called the Student Living Center, but everyone calls it the SLC. It's right across the street from Eastman and about a three minute walk. I can get from my room to my theory classroom in less than five minutes!
00:55
Have a look inside eastman practice rooms
The Annex Building is home to classrooms, practice rooms, rehearsal spaces, and the Ensemble office. Piano practice rooms equipped with grand pianos are on the 2nd and 6th floors of the annex and in the basement. Here we will take a look at at a practice room for moderately sized string and wind instruments found on floors 3-5. There are classrooms on the 6th, 7th, and 9th floors and percussion practice rooms and a blackbox theater on the 8th.
01:34
Here's a sneak peek of my atonal theory class!
Come with me to my theory class! This is my fifth and final semester of theory! Hooray! We composed brief pieces based on post tonal music composition techniques for our classmates to sight read. Almost every classroom at Eastman can be reserved online for rehearsals for your chamber groups, solo practice, or just plain studying.
01:02
Street view of eastman campus
Here's a street view of the Eastman Campus. It's pretty great being downtown, immersed in the city with lots of Rochesterians going about their daily lives. It's fun to get the college experience while living in a bustling place full of non college kids! By the way, there are many trendy coffee shops to choose from in this area!