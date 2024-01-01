YOU'RE WATCHING
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) Dining & Food
Meal plans
There are a bunch of different options for meal plans but unfortunately there are less options for your freshman year. Once you're older, I suggest getting the "Declining Balance" option.
Dining halls: russell house
Russell House Union is a multi-purpose building, but most students go there to eat. Panera, Chick Fil A, Twister Taco, a pizza place, burger place, Southern kitchen, ice cream, and snacks are all examples of what you can buy to eat here. It's also home to the offices for student government and student media.
