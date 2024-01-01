YOU'RE WATCHING
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:20
Jamie shows you all the new things we have on campus?
With all the new things USF is adding to campus we have just gotten our third Starbucks and the first BurgerFi ever to be on a campus. USF is really trying to improve in dining and housing.
00:52
Usf mlk pond
Today I am giving you a tour of the University of South Florida (USF) MLK Pond. A beautiful pond dedicated to Martin Luther King Jr. Who stood in and gave a speech in this very area! In this series I will be giving you little tours and behind the scenes of The University of South Florida campus! From dorm room tours to classroom tours to interviews, I want to give you guys a full view of what my campus has to offer. Again, this is a 25-30-part series so hit that bell button to be notified on all my uploads. #collegetour #USF #campusreel USF College Life CampusReel Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbNqJONSTS7rR00K4tCp2y5_w0DtqgYIb ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow MainstreamDIY on Social Media: Instagram~ https://www.instagram.com/littybrittany/ Pinterest~ https://www.pinterest.com/MainstreamDIY/ Tumblr~ http://mainstreamdiy.tumblr.com/ Shop MainstreamDIY on: Poshmark~ https://poshmark.com/closet/mainstreamdiy Mercari~ https://www.mercari.com/u/289590030/ Want FREE STUFF? Sign up for Influenster using the link below and learn about their VoxBoxes: https://www.influenster.com/r/264949 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Business Inquires: bwilliams14@mail.usf.edu
00:45
Janel talks about the stadium on campus...or lack thereof
Do we have a stadium on campus? The answer is no.
02:08
Usf library tour
Today I am giving you a tour of the University of South Florida (USF) Library. With recent renovations, I always feel so fancy walking in… especially on the fifth floor. In this series I will be giving you little tours and behind the scenes of The University of South Florida campus! From dorm room tours to classroom tours to interviews, I want to give you guys a full view of what my campus has to offer. Again, this is a 25-30-part series so hit that bell button to be notified on all my uploads. #collegetour #USF #campusreel USF College Life CampusReel Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbNqJONSTS7rR00K4tCp2y5_w0DtqgYIb ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow MainstreamDIY on Social Media: Instagram~ https://www.instagram.com/littybrittany/ Pinterest~ https://www.pinterest.com/MainstreamDIY/ Tumblr~ http://mainstreamdiy.tumblr.com/ Shop MainstreamDIY on: Poshmark~ https://poshmark.com/closet/mainstreamdiy Mercari~ https://www.mercari.com/u/289590030/ Want FREE STUFF? Sign up for Influenster using the link below and learn about their VoxBoxes: https://www.influenster.com/r/264949 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Business Inquires: bwilliams14@mail.usf.edu
01:00
1st floor of msc services
On the first floor of the MSC we have a lot of resources for students such as the wellness center and the Bulls Country Pharmacy.
01:41
Janel shows you around the student services building!
One of the most important places on campus! everything you need as a student is here.
02:01
Views from outside of my dorm!
This is the outside of all the Cypress Buildings and across from Greek Village!
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)
01:37
Check out the brand new village!
This is the newest part of campus as you can tell by all of the construction! The Village includes a pool, a gym- the fit, the dining hall- the Hub, Beacon and Summit halls and more in construction and on the way! It's the most updated and modern versions of everything!
11:48
Usf college life 2 (part 2)
The USF College Life is an adventure that is worth capturing. From spending time in class, hanging out with friends, and going to sporting events; there are always thrills in each day. This video gives you a look-in to see what the social life and academic life is like. I hope you can live in the moment with me as you watch my experience to better help yours! Go bulls!
02:40
Usf cooper hall tour
Today I am giving you guys one of a few classroom building tours to come. This video is on one of our older buildings known as Cooper Hall. In this series I will be giving you little tours and behind the scenes of The University of South Florida campus! From dorm room tours to classroom tours to interviews, I want to give you guys a full view of what my campus has to offer. Again, this is a 25-30-part series so hit that bell button to be notified on all my uploads. #collegetour #USF #campusreel USF College Life CampusReel Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbNqJONSTS7rR00K4tCp2y5_w0DtqgYIb ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow MainstreamDIY on Social Media: Instagram~ https://www.instagram.com/littybrittany/ Pinterest~ https://www.pinterest.com/MainstreamDIY/ Tumblr~ http://mainstreamdiy.tumblr.com/ Shop MainstreamDIY on: Poshmark~ https://poshmark.com/closet/mainstreamdiy Mercari~ https://www.mercari.com/u/289590030/ Want FREE STUFF? Sign up for Influenster using the link below and learn about their VoxBoxes: https://www.influenster.com/r/264949 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Business Inquires: bwilliams14@mail.usf.edu
14:02
A goat changed my life at usf // halloween 2018
Bull Market is perhaps one of the best places to be on a Wednesday morning at USF Tampa! Whenever there is a fun holiday or even on just a regular day, USF brings amazing vendors and creates fun experiences for everyone. Here is a mixture of my college social life and taste of USF's events.
04:32
A day in the life of a college student
This is one of the landmarks on campus that most people refer to as the "Micky Mouses" (Micky Mice????). I wanted to talk you through what my schedule looked like in a typical week and reassure some of you who may be nervous about the course load. I do a lot on campus and take 15 credit hours a week and am able to manage without much issue.
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) 4202 E Fowler Ave
09:52
The usf lifestyle
The USF College Life is an adventure that is worth capturing. From spending time in class, hanging out with friends, and going to sporting events; there are always thrills in each day. This video gives you a look-in to see what the social life and academic life is like. I hope you can live in the moment with me as you watch my experience to better help yours! Go bulls!
13:06
Usf college life 2 (part 1)
The USF College Life is an adventure that is worth capturing. From spending time in class, hanging out with friends, and going to sporting events; there are always thrills in each day. This video gives you a look-in to see what the social life and academic life is like. I hope you can live in the moment with me as you watch my experience to better help yours! Go bulls!
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) BurgerFi
University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF) Business Administration Building
02:21
Usf muma college of business tour
Today I am giving you a tour of the University of South Florida (USF) Muma College of Business (BSN). With years of hard work and renovations, it has truly become a breathtaking building! In this series I will be giving you little tours and behind the scenes of The University of South Florida campus! From dorm room tours to classroom tours to interviews, I want to give you guys a full view of what my campus has to offer. Again, this is a 25-30-part series so hit that bell button to be notified on all my uploads. #collegetour #USF #campusreel USF College Life CampusReel Series: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbNqJONSTS7rR00K4tCp2y5_w0DtqgYIb ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow MainstreamDIY on Social Media: Instagram~ https://www.instagram.com/littybrittany/ Pinterest~ https://www.pinterest.com/MainstreamDIY/ Tumblr~ http://mainstreamdiy.tumblr.com/ Shop MainstreamDIY on: Poshmark~ https://poshmark.com/closet/mainstreamdiy Mercari~ https://www.mercari.com/u/289590030/ Want FREE STUFF? Sign up for Influenster using the link below and learn about their VoxBoxes: https://www.influenster.com/r/264949 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Business Inquires: bwilliams14@mail.usf.edu