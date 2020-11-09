Sign Up
Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) campus by taking you around Mississauga. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Institute for Management and Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga (IMI) and Mississauga during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:36
Meet thomas - utm mmi student ambassador
thomas nguyen Interview
Meet Thomas, this year's MMI ambassador from University of Toronto Mississauga. Learn more about what the program covers, and what life is like in a fast paced masters program.
03:23
Meet faye from university of toronto mississauga
Demo Account Interview
Learn why Faye chose to study her Master's of Management of Innovation!
04:01
Laura - utm institute for innovation & management - intro
Laura Hernandez Interview
Laura - UTM Institute for Innovation & Management - Intro
05:13
Meet jason, from utm
Demo Account Interview
Meet Jason from UTM's Masters of Urban Innovation program.
03:06
Meet danika, an mmi student at utm
Demo Account Interview
Meet Danika, a student studying Management of Innovation at the University of Toronto Mississauga. She shares application advice and tips on what to do before applying to grad school.
04:08
Mmi - program breakdown
thomas nguyen Academics
Program Breakdown
05:29
How i got into the mmi program at utm
thomas nguyen Academics
The details regarding how I got into my program
07:25
Latonya - university of toronto mississauga mmi - intro
Demo Account Interview
Latonya - University of Toronto Mississauga MMI - Intro
03:02
Danika - classroom experience mmi
Demo Account Academics
Danika tells us more about her remote learning experience with the MMI program at UTM.
00:30
Latonya - university of toronto mississauga mui - meet latoyna
Demo Account Interview
Meet Latoyna, an MMI student at UTM's Institute for Management and Innovation.
