University of West Georgia (UWG)

2024 University of West Georgia (UWG) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 72.0% of freshman live on campus at University of West Georgia (UWG)?

What type of housing does University of West Georgia (UWG) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of West Georgia (UWG), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of West Georgia (UWG)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of West Georgia (UWG) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of West Georgia (UWG), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of West Georgia (UWG) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of West Georgia (UWG) dorm rooms?

The University of West Georgia (UWG) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of West Georgia (UWG) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of West Georgia (UWG) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

