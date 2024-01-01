YOU'RE WATCHING
02:17
My favorite place on campus!
These stairs are located behind Holland Library and behind the Chinook Student Center. These are my favorite because the whole way down there are the most beautiful trees and plants. Not to mention the whole walk down you can see almost all of Northside!
00:59
Tour the cub with sophie
The Compton Union Building is the hub of Coug life on campus. Some would refer to it as the living room of campus!
00:48
Learn about apparel, merchandising, design and textiles
Learn more about the WSU Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles program!
02:19
Honors college and class sizes
Interview with my friend Haley on the Honors College here at WSU! We compare the difference in class sizes and she explains what the Honors College is.
05:31
Meet cheyenne!
My name is Cheyenne and I am a Junior at Washington State University. Throughout this video, I will tell you about myself, student life at WSU, and Pullman, WA!
00:39
Einsteins bagels: one of my favorite places to eat
This is a tour of the Einsteins Bros Bagels and the Northside Market located in the ground floor of Global Scholars Residence Hall.
04:14
Study sesh and greek life
First look into how I study with my friend! We talk about greek life and sororities at WSU. Over 60% of the campus is involved in Greek life in some form.
02:00
Fun facts!
Some of WSU's most popular majors include Agriculture, Business, and a few others! Those majors are taught in many buildings spread across the sprawling hills of the Palouse.