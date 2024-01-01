Sign Up
YOU'RE WATCHING

Washington State University (WSU) Campus

All Campus Reviews

02:17
My favorite place on campus!
These stairs are located behind Holland Library and behind the Chinook Student Center. These are my favorite because the whole way down there are the most beautiful trees and plants. Not to mention the whole walk down you can see almost all of Northside!
00:59
Tour the cub with sophie
Demo Account Campus
The Compton Union Building is the hub of Coug life on campus. Some would refer to it as the living room of campus!
00:48
Learn about apparel, merchandising, design and textiles
Demo Account Campus
Learn more about the WSU Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles program!
03:05
Feature coug friday - meet mitchell.mp4
Libby Fillmore Campus
02:19
Honors college and class sizes
Academics
Interview with my friend Haley on the Honors College here at WSU! We compare the difference in class sizes and she explains what the Honors College is.
06:09
Student recreation center virtual tour
CampusReel Admin Campus
00:27
Martin stadium!
Sophie Woodman Campus
Quick chat outside of Martin Stadium!
05:31
Meet cheyenne!
Cheyenne Bell Campus
My name is Cheyenne and I am a Junior at Washington State University. Throughout this video, I will tell you about myself, student life at WSU, and Pullman, WA!
00:39
Einsteins bagels: one of my favorite places to eat
Campus
This is a tour of the Einsteins Bros Bagels and the Northside Market located in the ground floor of Global Scholars Residence Hall.
02:24
Meet ashlyn!
Ashlyn Greget Campus
Welcome to Washington State University! My name is Ashlyn Greget and I am so excited to share my college experience with you.
SHOW MORE

