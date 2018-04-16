Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Wheaton College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Wheaton College ?

Visiting Wheaton College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Wheaton College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Wheaton as well. Remember that Wheaton is also catering to 2447 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Wheaton College ?

The Wheaton College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Wheaton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Americas Best Value Inn at Wheaton College
  • Ramada Hotel & Conference Center at Wheaton College
  • Hampton Inn Chicago-Carol Stream at Wheaton College
  • Ramada by Wyndham Glendale Heights/Lombard at Wheaton College
  • Holiday Inn & Suites Chicago-Carol Stream (Wheaton) at Wheaton College
  • Du Wayne Motel at Wheaton College
  • Budgetel Inn & Suites Glen Ellyn at Wheaton College
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Chicago Lombard at Wheaton College

What do families do in Wheaton when they visit Wheaton College ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Wheaton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Wheaton College and see for yourself how the student make use of Wheaton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Wheaton College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Trending Content

01:05
Sarah welcomes you to wheaton college!
Campus
Welcome to Wheaton College! Sarah introduces herself and gives you a glimpse into Arena Theater.
02:11
Sarah shows you the quad
Campus
Everyone on campus walks through the quad at least once a day. The quad is the backyard of Blanchard and stretches to Beamer. People walk through the quad on the way to and from chapel and classes. The large walkway allows people to bike, walk, or skateboard along the path.
02:28
Sarah hangs out in arena theater
Academics
Arena Theater is home to the black box theater on campus. Every year there are shows performed in November, February, and April. Some of the shows are classic plays such as Shakespearean plays and others are more modern plays. Aside from three adult directors, everything is created, run, and managed by the students in theater classes.
01:33
Eating in saga
Food
Anderson Commons, (called Saga by students) is a 5 star dinning hall where students ear breakfast, lunch, and dinner. On Saturdays and Sundays, there is a brunch in place of breakfast and lunch. Saga is directly above lower beamer where Stupe and Sam's are located.
00:37
Walk through stupe with sarah
Food
Stupe is a classic burger joint on campus. Students run through here on the way to class or if they don't feel like having a full sit down meal in Saga. There are vegetarian options and gluten-free options as well.
03:15
Kaylee tells you more about her life at wheaton
Academics
Kaylee sits in lower beamer, a popular hangout spot on campus, as she explains some of her favorite parts of campus and shares about her major and life at Wheaton.
01:39
Sarah shows you a lecture hall
Academics
Sarah walks you through a lecture hall in Meyer Science Center. These halls are used for classes, film viewings, and special guest conferences.
01:20
Wheaton classrooms at their finest
Academics
Classes at Wheaton have between 5-80 students at a time. Major classes tend to me smaller while gen eds are much larder. In this classroom there are roughly 30 students per class.
01:49
Walking back from class with aly
Campus
Aly and Sarah walk back from class and talk about Aly's experience as a student at Wheaton. She talks about the academic climate and social life on at Wheaton.
02:45
Collin shows you a chemistry lab
Academics
Sarah and Colling snuck into a lab so Collin can explain how labs in the Meyer Science Center are conducted and laid out.
