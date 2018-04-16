CAMPUSREEL
Wheaton College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit Wheaton College ?
Visiting Wheaton College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Wheaton College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Wheaton as well. Remember that Wheaton is also catering to 2447 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit Wheaton College ?
The Wheaton College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Wheaton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Americas Best Value Inn at Wheaton College
- Ramada Hotel & Conference Center at Wheaton College
- Hampton Inn Chicago-Carol Stream at Wheaton College
- Ramada by Wyndham Glendale Heights/Lombard at Wheaton College
- Holiday Inn & Suites Chicago-Carol Stream (Wheaton) at Wheaton College
- Du Wayne Motel at Wheaton College
- Budgetel Inn & Suites Glen Ellyn at Wheaton College
- Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Chicago Lombard at Wheaton College
What do families do in Wheaton when they visit Wheaton College ?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Wheaton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Wheaton College and see for yourself how the student make use of Wheaton.
What buildings should I look at when I visit Wheaton College ?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Fischer Hall at Wheaton College
- Blanchard Lawn at Wheaton College
- 525 E Franklin St at Wheaton College
- Wheaton College at Wheaton College
- Wheaton College-Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College
- Quad Fountain at Wheaton College
- Downtown Wheaton Associates at Wheaton College
- Blanchard Hall at Wheaton College
- McManis-Evans Hall at Wheaton College
- Anderson Commons at Wheaton College
- Chrouser Sports Center at Wheaton College
- Meyer Science Center at Wheaton College
- Wheaton College Arena Theater at Wheaton College
- The Stupe Cafe at Wheaton College
- Smith-Traber Hall at Wheaton College
- Schell Hall at Wheaton College
- Buswell Memorial Library at Wheaton College
- Todd M. Beamer Center at Wheaton College
- 500 E Franklin St at Wheaton College
Check out these related virtual tours: