When is the best time to visit Wheaton College ?

Visiting Wheaton College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Wheaton College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Wheaton as well. Remember that Wheaton is also catering to 2447 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Wheaton College ?

The Wheaton College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Wheaton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Wheaton when they visit Wheaton College ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Wheaton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Wheaton College and see for yourself how the student make use of Wheaton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Wheaton College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

