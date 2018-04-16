Sign Up
Wheaton College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Wheaton College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 47 tour videos for Wheaton College , so you can expect to spend between 141 to 235 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Wheaton College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Wheaton College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Wheaton College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Wheaton College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Wheaton, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Wheaton College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Wheaton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Wheaton College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Wheaton College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Wheaton College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Wheaton College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Wheaton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Wheaton College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Wheaton College ?

Below is a list of every Wheaton College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Wheaton College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Wheaton College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Wheaton College students!

What is city Wheaton, IL like?

Wheaton is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Wheaton College .

Who are the tour guides for Wheaton College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Wheaton College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Wheaton College tours:

Wheaton College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Wheaton College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Wheaton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Wheaton College in person.

Sarah welcomes you to wheaton college!
Welcome to Wheaton College! Sarah introduces herself and gives you a glimpse into Arena Theater.
Sarah shows you the quad
Everyone on campus walks through the quad at least once a day. The quad is the backyard of Blanchard and stretches to Beamer. People walk through the quad on the way to and from chapel and classes. The large walkway allows people to bike, walk, or skateboard along the path.
Sarah hangs out in arena theater
Arena Theater is home to the black box theater on campus. Every year there are shows performed in November, February, and April. Some of the shows are classic plays such as Shakespearean plays and others are more modern plays. Aside from three adult directors, everything is created, run, and managed by the students in theater classes.
Eating in saga
Anderson Commons, (called Saga by students) is a 5 star dinning hall where students ear breakfast, lunch, and dinner. On Saturdays and Sundays, there is a brunch in place of breakfast and lunch. Saga is directly above lower beamer where Stupe and Sam's are located.
Walk through stupe with sarah
Stupe is a classic burger joint on campus. Students run through here on the way to class or if they don't feel like having a full sit down meal in Saga. There are vegetarian options and gluten-free options as well.
Kaylee tells you more about her life at wheaton
Kaylee sits in lower beamer, a popular hangout spot on campus, as she explains some of her favorite parts of campus and shares about her major and life at Wheaton.
Sarah shows you a lecture hall
Sarah walks you through a lecture hall in Meyer Science Center. These halls are used for classes, film viewings, and special guest conferences.
Wheaton classrooms at their finest
Classes at Wheaton have between 5-80 students at a time. Major classes tend to me smaller while gen eds are much larder. In this classroom there are roughly 30 students per class.
Walking back from class with aly
Aly and Sarah walk back from class and talk about Aly's experience as a student at Wheaton. She talks about the academic climate and social life on at Wheaton.
Collin shows you a chemistry lab
Sarah and Colling snuck into a lab so Collin can explain how labs in the Meyer Science Center are conducted and laid out.
