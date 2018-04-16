How long do Wheaton College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 47 tour videos for Wheaton College , so you can expect to spend between 141 to 235 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Wheaton College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Wheaton College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Wheaton College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Wheaton College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Wheaton, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Wheaton College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Wheaton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Wheaton College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Wheaton College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Wheaton College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Wheaton College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Wheaton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Wheaton College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Wheaton College ?

Below is a list of every Wheaton College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Wheaton College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Wheaton College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Wheaton College students!

What is city Wheaton, IL like?

Wheaton is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Wheaton College .

Who are the tour guides for Wheaton College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Wheaton College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Wheaton College tours:

Wheaton College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Wheaton College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Wheaton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Wheaton College in person.

