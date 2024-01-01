YOU'RE WATCHING
Yale University Campus
Harold takes you through old campus!
The Old campus is the oldest are of Yale, and is the primary residence area for Freshmen. It also holds the offices for the Classics, English, Comparative Literature, and Philosophy. It has 14 buildings, including 8 Dorms and 2 Chapels.
Harold takes you through the becton engineering and applied science center
Welcome to the Becton Engineering and Applied Science Center! This is where many Engineering classes, as well at the CEID (Center for Engineering and Design)
Harold breaks down the residential college system at yale
Every year Freshmen get sorted into one of the 14 residential colleges. Most of the Freshmen do live on Old Campus; however, there is still a large Freshman community living in their actual college from the start of their Yale careers!
Davies auditorium and morgan
Morgan and I love Biology, the World, and Us (a fun science class for non-science majors). It takes place in Davies Auditorium.
Sterling memorial and bass libraries
Sterling Memorial Library (SML) is our largest library on campus. Bass library lies just underneath it, and our super high-tech Center for Teaching and Learning (CTL) is connected to SML through the music library (no video recording of any kind is allowed in the CTL, so I couldn't get footage :( But feel free to look it up on your own!)
The afro- american cultural center & other resources
The Afro- American Cultural Center, along with the other amazing cultural houses on campus, serve as important resources to the Yale community. Let me give you a tour!
Theater studies and 220 york
220 York is an important place on campus for Theater Studies Majors!
Harold shows you around "the most beautiful library at yale"!
Welcome to the most BEAUTIFUL library at Yale!
Je dining
JE's dining hall is my favorite place to eat on campus. Our dining staff is not only friendly and accommodating, but they're practically like family.
Harold admires some architecture on campus
One of my favorite things about Yale is the BEAUTIFUL architecture on Campus. Whenever I'm stressed out or just want some time to myself I love walking through campus and admiring the buildings.
What is yale really like? | yale q&a (pt. 1)
In the first part of this Q&A, I will be answering questions such as: What is Yale REALLY like? Did I apply to any other schools? What is my major? Favorite place at Yale?! YouTube: Arnold Setiadi.
Views from outside payne whitney gym!
Payne Whitney Gym is the largest gym at Yale. It is a 14 story building, with tons of different exercise facilities including dance studios, swimming pools, saunas and so much more!
Meet harold! and get ready to experience yale, through his eyes
Hey Guys! My name is Harold and I'm super excited to show you guys what it means to be a part of the Yale Community. We are currently in Sterling Memorial Library, which is one of Yale's most impressive buildings, and my personal favorite!
A day in the life of a yale student
In this video, I will be vlogging my day as a Freshman at Yale University! From classes to late night extracurricular pursuits, prepare for a fun video! YouTube: Arnold Setiadi.
Harold shows you one of the largest lecture halls at yale!
Welcome to Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall, one of the largest lecture halls on campus! The main auditorium in the building can hold 414 people, while the smaller seminar rooms where sections meet generally hold around 20-35 students. Its really awesome to be able to experience both the huge lecture hall settings, as well as smaller sections where you can really dig into the material!
Yale University 220 York St
Yale University Afro American Cultural Center at Yale
Yale University Arthur K. Watson Hall
A glimpse at the department of computer science
Welcome to Arthur K. Watson Hall. This is where all of the CompSci classes are held! The CompSci department has increasingly experienced collaborations with other disciplines at Yale, including psychology, business, statistics, music, medicine, physics and more.