Beloit College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Beloit College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Beloit College, but we'll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Beloit College statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time.

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Beloit College? Beloit College's average GPA is 3.31. Beloit College does require GPA. This average GPA means Beloit College is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and "prestige". We can't read the minds of Beloit College application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.31 to 3.48 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.48 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and "prestige" DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Beloit College may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That's why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school.

What Is Beloit College's Acceptance Rate? Last year Beloit College's acceptance rate was 68.78. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Beloit College is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Beloit College - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 70.0 % 54.0 % 68.78 %

Does Beloit College Require Test Scores? Beloit College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Beloit College’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Beloit College SAT Requirements Beloit College's average SAT score is 1217 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Beloit College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 545 690 617 Reading 520 680 600 2019 Total 1065 1370 1217 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Beloit College's average SAT score is 1217. To be a competitive applicant for Beloit College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 1065, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Beloit College a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1370.

Beloit College ACT Requirements Beloit College's average ACT score is 78. To be a competitive applicant for Beloit College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 68, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Beloit College a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 88. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 20 27 23 Reading 24 31 27 Writing 24 30 27 2019 Total 68 88 78 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

Beloit College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Beloit College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Considered but not required GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Beloit College Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Beloit College. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Beloit College, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Beloit College admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1217 on the SAT or 78 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.31.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Beloit College’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Beloit College values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Beloit has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Beloit College wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Beloit area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Beloit College needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Beloit College something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Beloit College app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Beloit College’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.