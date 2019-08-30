Divine Word College: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Divine Word College. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Divine Word College, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Divine Word College statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Divine Word College on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Divine Word College

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Divine Word College? Divine Word College’s average GPA is 3.15. Divine Word College does require GPA. Divine Word College is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of Divine Word College application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.15 to 3.31 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.31 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Divine Word College may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on Divine Word College’s campus. These Divine Word College admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is Divine Word College’s Acceptance Rate? Last year Divine Word College’s acceptance rate was 100.0. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Divine Word College is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Divine Word College - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate N/A N/A 100.0 % Will You Get Into Divine Word College? Calculate Your Chances

Does Divine Word College Require Test Scores? Divine Word College requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Divine Word College’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Divine Word College SAT Requirements Divine Word College’s average SAT score is - - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Divine Word College is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math - - - Reading - - - 2019 Total - - - 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Divine Word College’s average SAT score is -. To be a competitive applicant for Divine Word College your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the -, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Divine Word College a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of -. Will You Get Into Divine Word College? Calculate Your Chances

Divine Word College ACT Requirements Divine Word College’s average ACT score is -. To be a competitive applicant for Divine Word College your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the -, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Divine Word College a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of -. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math - - - Reading - - - Writing - - - 2019 Total - - - 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into Divine Word College? Calculate Your Chances

Divine Word College Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Divine Word College from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Divine Word College Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Divine Word College. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Divine Word College, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Divine Word College admission standards. 1 Score at least a - on the SAT or - on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.15.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Divine Word College’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Divine Word College values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Epworth has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Divine Word College wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Epworth area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Divine Word College needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Divine Word College something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Divine Word College app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Divine Word College’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.