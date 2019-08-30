Institute for Clinical Social Work: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
  • Institute for Clinical Social Work GPA Requirements
  • Institute for Clinical Social Work SAT Requirements
  • Institute for Clinical Social Work ACT Requirements
  • What Institute for Clinical Social Work looks for in applicants
  • Institute for Clinical Social Work Requirements - General Application
  • How to Differentiate Your Application & Get In
  • Chances Calculator
  • Related College & Universities:

Real Videos

$2,000 Scholarship

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Will you get accepted?

Predict now!

Institute for Clinical Social Work: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs

This is the go-to guide for getting into Institute for Clinical Social Work. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Institute for Clinical Social Work, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Institute for Clinical Social Work statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Institute for Clinical Social Work on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Institute for Clinical Social Work

Institute for Clinical Social Work chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

Your SAT Score
*optional
400
1600
my SAT
Your ACT Score
*optional
Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    What Is Institute for Clinical Social Work’s Acceptance Rate?

    Last year Institute for Clinical Social Work’s acceptance rate was 0.0. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time.

    As you can see, Institute for Clinical Social Work is just as competitive as it was last year.

    Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Institute for Clinical Social Work - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool.

    2016 2017 2018
    Acceptance Rate N/A N/A N/A
    Will You Get Into Institute for Clinical Social Work?
    Calculate Your Chances

    Does Institute for Clinical Social Work Require Test Scores?

    Institute for Clinical Social Work requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Institute for Clinical Social Work’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

    Institute for Clinical Social Work’s average SAT score is - - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Institute for Clinical Social Work is getting more or less competitive.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    Math - - -
    Reading - - -
    2019 Total - - -
    2018 Total - - -
    2017 Total - - -

    Institute for Clinical Social Work’s average SAT score is -. To be a competitive applicant for Institute for Clinical Social Work your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the -, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Institute for Clinical Social Work a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of -.

    Will You Get Into Institute for Clinical Social Work?
    Calculate Your Chances

    Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Institute for Clinical Social Work admission standards.

      1
    1. Score at least a - on the SAT or - on the ACT.
      2. 2
    2. Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.15.

    Join Extracurriculars that Align with Institute for Clinical Social Work’s Values.

      1
    1. Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Institute for Clinical Social Work values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic.
      2. 2
    2. Volunteer in your hometown. Chicago has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Institute for Clinical Social Work wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Chicago area in general.
      3. 3
    3. Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Institute for Clinical Social Work needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

    Prepare Your Application

      1
    1. Write a stellar essay that shows Institute for Clinical Social Work something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out.
      2. 2
    2. Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Institute for Clinical Social Work app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department.
      3. 3
    3. Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Institute for Clinical Social Work’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved