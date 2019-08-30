Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
  • The University of Texas at Austin (UT) GPA Requirements
  • The University of Texas at Austin (UT) SAT Requirements
  • The University of Texas at Austin (UT) ACT Requirements
  • What The University of Texas at Austin (UT) looks for in applicants
  • The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Requirements - General Application
  • How to Differentiate Your Application & Get In
  • Chances Calculator
  • Related College & Universities:

Real Videos

$2,000 Scholarship

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Will you get accepted?

Predict now!

The University of Texas at Austin (UT): 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs

This is the go-to guide for getting into The University of Texas at Austin (UT). We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to UT Austin, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown UT Austin statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out The University of Texas at Austin (UT) on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to UT Austin, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at UT Austin

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

Your SAT Score
*optional
400
1600
my SAT
Your ACT Score
*optional
Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    What Is The University of Texas at Austin (UT)’s Acceptance Rate?

    Last year The University of Texas at Austin (UT)’s acceptance rate was 39.24. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time.

    As you can see, The University of Texas at Austin (UT) is a little easier to get into than last year.

    Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into UT Austin - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool.

    2016 2017 2018
    Acceptance Rate 40.0 % 36.0 % 39.24 %
    Will You Get Into The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?
    Calculate Your Chances

    Does The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Require Test Scores?

    The University of Texas at Austin (UT) requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how The University of Texas at Austin (UT)’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

    The University of Texas at Austin (UT)’s average SAT score is 1275 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether The University of Texas at Austin (UT) is getting more or less competitive.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    Math 580 730 655
    Reading 560 680 620
    2019 Total 1140 1410 1275
    2018 Total - - -
    2017 Total - - -

    The University of Texas at Austin (UT)’s average SAT score is 1275. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Texas at Austin (UT) your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 1140, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider The University of Texas at Austin (UT) a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1410.

    Will You Get Into The University of Texas at Austin (UT)?
    Calculate Your Chances

    Main Academic Excellence that is in line with UT Austin admission standards.

      1
    1. Score at least a 1275 on the SAT or 87 on the ACT.
      2. 2
    2. Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.84.

    Join Extracurriculars that Align with UT Austin’s Values.

      1
    1. Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If The University of Texas at Austin (UT) values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic.
      2. 2
    2. Volunteer in your hometown. Austin has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. The University of Texas at Austin (UT) wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Austin area in general.
      3. 3
    3. Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. UT Austin needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

    Prepare Your Application

      1
    1. Write a stellar essay that shows The University of Texas at Austin (UT) something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out.
      2. 2
    2. Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your UT Austin app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department.
      3. 3
    3. Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that UT Austin’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved