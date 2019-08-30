Johns Hopkins University (JHU): 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Johns Hopkins University (JHU). We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Johns Hopkins, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Johns Hopkins statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Johns Hopkins, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Johns Hopkins

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Johns Hopkins University (JHU)? Johns Hopkins University (JHU)’s average GPA is 3.93. Johns Hopkins University (JHU) does require GPA. This average GPA means Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is brutally selective - the most competitive applicants in the world are already applying to the school, in hopes of taking up residence in Baltimore, and, somehow, you need to be better. Generally speaking, if your GPA is not at least equal to 3.93 then Johns Hopkins University (JHU) may be a reach. However, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) considers the ENTIRE application - we can make up for a weak GPA with more factors that we’ll discuss below. If your GPA is equal to or greater than 3.93, you’re sitting right in the sweetspot. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Johns Hopkins University (JHU) may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on Johns Hopkins’s campus. These Johns Hopkins admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is Johns Hopkins University (JHU)'s Acceptance Rate? Last year Johns Hopkins University (JHU)'s acceptance rate was 14.12. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Johns Hopkins - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 13.0 % 13.0 % 14.12 %

Does Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Require Test Scores? Johns Hopkins University (JHU) requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Johns Hopkins University (JHU)’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) SAT Requirements Johns Hopkins University (JHU)'s average SAT score is 1485 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 710 800 755 Reading 690 770 730 2019 Total 1400 1570 1485 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Johns Hopkins University (JHU)'s average SAT score is 1485. To be a competitive applicant for Johns Hopkins University (JHU) your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 1400, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Johns Hopkins University (JHU) a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1570.

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) ACT Requirements Johns Hopkins University (JHU)'s average ACT score is 100. To be a competitive applicant for Johns Hopkins University (JHU) your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 96, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Johns Hopkins University (JHU) a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 104. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 31 35 33 Reading 33 35 34 Writing 32 34 33 2019 Total 96 104 100 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

How Hard Is It To Get Into Johns Hopkins University (JHU)? As you can see from the data above, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is exceptionally difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 3.93 but also SAT scores around 1485. Getting into Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is no easy feat and you will need to set yourself apart with more than just numbers and data. Read on to learn how.

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Johns Hopkins University (JHU) from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Neither required nor recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Johns Hopkins Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Johns Hopkins. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Johns Hopkins, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Johns Hopkins admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1485 on the SAT or 100 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.93.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Johns Hopkins’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Johns Hopkins University (JHU) values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Baltimore has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Johns Hopkins University (JHU) wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Baltimore area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Johns Hopkins needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Johns Hopkins University (JHU) something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Johns Hopkins app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Johns Hopkins’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.