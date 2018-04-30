Sign Up
Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

2024 Johns Hopkins Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Johns Hopkins?

What type of housing does Johns Hopkins provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Johns Hopkins, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 85.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 13.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Johns Hopkins University (JHU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Johns Hopkins University (JHU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) dorm rooms?

The Johns Hopkins University (JHU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Johns Hopkins University (JHU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

01:30
May's room in mccoy hall!
Soobin (May) Lee Dorms
Introducing May's dorm in Mccoy Hall, which is one of the off campus housing options for freshmen. Both freshmen and sophomores live in this building. We have study room, gym, and Multi purpose rooms as well.
07:50
Amr ii
Jack Yue Dorms
AMR II also knowns as Alumni Memorial Residence is one of the freshmen housing options on campus, and it is one of the traditional housing styles on campus. It is located right next to the main dining hall, and it also offers a lot of different amenities. Check it out!
00:15
Check out the wolman hall common rooms!
Dorms
Check out the Wolman Hall common room - one of Collete's favourite parts about living in Wolman! Every floor has its own common room that serves as a hang-out area for students.
00:37
Introduction
Ranjani Ramasubramanian Dorms
Welcome to my tour of Johns Hopkins University! I am so excited to be showing you guys around my campus, and telling you a bit more about what the academic and social scene is like here :)
00:30
Kat shows you around amrii
Dorms
AMRII (Alumni Memorial Residence Hall) is one of the two traditional style Freshman campus dorms. Kat gives you a brief look around her room that she shares with her roommate! AMRI and AMRII are considered to be more "social" since all of the floors are connected by stairs and has a more "open" layout. A lot of people will keep their doors open for neighbours and friends to swing by and hang out!
07:50
Dorm video
Jack Yue Dorms
This is a comprehensive tour of AMR II. It covers the amenities and an interview with my friend. Good place to live.
01:26
Collete walks you through her freshman dorm in wolman hall
Dorms
Collete gives you an exclusive tour of her suite in Wolman Hall and explains all the reasons why she LOVES her Freshman dorm!!
00:15
Why kat loves living in the amrs!
Dorms
Kat talks about the reasons why she loves living in the AMRs. Fun fact: AMRII was her top choice for dorms coming into college!
00:51
Amr 2 dorm tour
Ranjani Ramasubramanian Dorms
AMR 2 is one of the Freshman living options! It's known for being very social and close to the dining hall. It's set up like a traditional college dorm, where everyone generally has one roommate and a bathroom at the end of the hall.
02:23
Wolman hall
Jack Yue Dorms
This is Wolman Hall. One of the freshmen housing options for incoming freshmen. There are many amenities here, and this is my favorite freshmen dorms here.
