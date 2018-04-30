Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
2024 Johns Hopkins Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Johns Hopkins?
What type of housing does Johns Hopkins provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Johns Hopkins, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|85.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|13.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|1.0
What are the dorms like at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Johns Hopkins University (JHU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Johns Hopkins University (JHU) feel like home!
- Ames Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Levering Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Gilman Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- 3400 N Charles St Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Clark Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- 홈우드 필드 Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- 3510 N Charles St Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Barnes & Noble Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Babb Field at Stromberg Stadium Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Alumni Memorial Residence Hall 2 Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- East Gate Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- The Johns Hopkins Center for Bioengineering Innovation and Design (CBID) Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- McCoy Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Bloomberg Center for Physics and Astronomy Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Brody Learning Commons Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- AMR Baltimore Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Mudd Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Milton S Eisenhower Library Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Ralph S. O'Connor Recreation Center Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Johns Hopkins Financial Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- 존스 홉킨스 대학교 Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Fresh Food Cafe Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Remsen Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- 3339 N Charles St Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- The Beach Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Hackerman Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Wolman Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Freshman Quad Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- The Bun Shop Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Baltimore Center Stage Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Shaffer Hall Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Charles Street Market Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Six Flags America Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Carma's Cafe Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Johns-Hopkins - Homewood Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Keyser Quad Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Newton White Athletic Center Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Johns Hopkins Undergraduate Teaching Labs Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
- Wyman Quad Dorm at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
What are the dimensions of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) dorm rooms?
The Johns Hopkins University (JHU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Johns Hopkins University (JHU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
