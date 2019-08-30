Kansas Wesleyan University: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Kansas Wesleyan University. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Kansas Wesleyan University, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Kansas Wesleyan University statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Kansas Wesleyan University on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Kansas Wesleyan University

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Kansas Wesleyan University? Kansas Wesleyan University's average GPA is 3.15. Kansas Wesleyan University does require GPA. Kansas Wesleyan University is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing "prestige". We can't read the minds of Kansas Wesleyan University application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.15 to 3.31 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.31 GPA.

What Is Kansas Wesleyan University's Acceptance Rate? Last year Kansas Wesleyan University's acceptance rate was 61.61. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Kansas Wesleyan University is a little easier to get into than last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Kansas Wesleyan University - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 55.0 % 54.0 % 61.61 %

Does Kansas Wesleyan University Require Test Scores? Kansas Wesleyan University requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Kansas Wesleyan University's accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don't freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Kansas Wesleyan University SAT Requirements Kansas Wesleyan University's average SAT score is 985 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Kansas Wesleyan University is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 450 530 490 Reading 420 570 495 2019 Total 870 1100 985 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Kansas Wesleyan University's average SAT score is 985. To be a competitive applicant for Kansas Wesleyan University your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 870, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Kansas Wesleyan University a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1100.

Kansas Wesleyan University ACT Requirements Kansas Wesleyan University's average ACT score is 51. To be a competitive applicant for Kansas Wesleyan University your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 54, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Kansas Wesleyan University a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 48. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 18 - 18 Reading 17 24 20 Writing 19 24 21 2019 Total 54 48 51 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

Kansas Wesleyan University Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Kansas Wesleyan University from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Kansas Wesleyan University Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Kansas Wesleyan University. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Kansas Wesleyan University, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Kansas Wesleyan University admission standards. 1 Score at least a 985 on the SAT or 51 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.15.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Kansas Wesleyan University’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Kansas Wesleyan University values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Salina has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Kansas Wesleyan University wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Salina area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Kansas Wesleyan University needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Kansas Wesleyan University something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Kansas Wesleyan University app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Kansas Wesleyan University’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.