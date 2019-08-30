Northern Michigan University: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Northern Michigan University. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to Northern Michigan University, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown Northern Michigan University statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Northern Michigan University on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to Northern Michigan University, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at Northern Michigan University

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Northern Michigan University? Northern Michigan University's average GPA is 3.26. Northern Michigan University does require GPA. This average GPA means Northern Michigan University is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and "prestige".

What Is Northern Michigan University's Acceptance Rate? Last year Northern Michigan University's acceptance rate was 69.88. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Northern Michigan University - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition.

2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 76.0 % 74.0 % 69.88 %

Does Northern Michigan University Require Test Scores? Northern Michigan University requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Northern Michigan University’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Northern Michigan University SAT Requirements Northern Michigan University’s average SAT score is 850 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Northern Michigan University is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 480 590 535 Reading 280 350 315 2019 Total 760 940 850 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Northern Michigan University’s average SAT score is 850. To be a competitive applicant for Northern Michigan University your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 760, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Northern Michigan University a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 940. Will You Get Into Northern Michigan University? Calculate Your Chances

Northern Michigan University ACT Requirements Northern Michigan University’s average ACT score is 64. To be a competitive applicant for Northern Michigan University your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 54, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Northern Michigan University a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 74. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 17 24 20 Reading 18 25 21 Writing 19 25 22 2019 Total 54 74 64 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into Northern Michigan University? Calculate Your Chances

Northern Michigan University Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Northern Michigan University from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Neither required nor recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Northern Michigan University Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Northern Michigan University. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Northern Michigan University, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Northern Michigan University admission standards. 1 Score at least a 850 on the SAT or 64 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.26.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Northern Michigan University’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Northern Michigan University values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Marquette has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Northern Michigan University wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Marquette area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Northern Michigan University needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Northern Michigan University something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Northern Michigan University app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Northern Michigan University’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.