Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton. We breakdown Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time.

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton? Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton’s average GPA is 3.16. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton does require GPA. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.16 to 3.32 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.32 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton’s campus. These Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton's Acceptance Rate? Last year Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton's acceptance rate was 0.0. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it's likely that Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton will be even more competitive by the time you apply. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 82.0 % 94.0 % N/A

Does Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton Require Test Scores? Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton SAT Requirements Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton's average SAT score is 1035 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 470 560 515 Reading 460 580 520 2019 Total 930 1140 1035 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton's average SAT score is 1035. To be a competitive applicant for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 930, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1140.

Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton ACT Requirements Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton's average ACT score is 71. To be a competitive applicant for Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 58, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 85. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 20 29 24 Reading 18 28 23 Writing 20 28 24 2019 Total 58 85 71 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

How Hard Is It To Get Into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton? As you can see from the data above, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton is exceptionally difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 3.16 but also SAT scores around 1035. Getting into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton is no easy feat and you will need to set yourself apart with more than just numbers and data. Read on to learn how.

Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1035 on the SAT or 71 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.16.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Hazleton has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Hazleton area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Hazleton’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.