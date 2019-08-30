SUNY College of Technology at Alfred: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to SUNY College of Technology at Alfred, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown SUNY College of Technology at Alfred statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out SUNY College of Technology at Alfred on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to SUNY College of Technology at Alfred, the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred? SUNY College of Technology at Alfred’s average GPA is 85.4. SUNY College of Technology at Alfred does require GPA. This average GPA means SUNY College of Technology at Alfred is brutally selective - the most competitive applicants in the world are already applying to the school, in hopes of taking up residence in Alfred, and, somehow, you need to be better. Generally speaking, if your GPA is not at least equal to 85.4 then SUNY College of Technology at Alfred may be a reach. However, SUNY College of Technology at Alfred considers the ENTIRE application - we can make up for a weak GPA with more factors that we’ll discuss below. If your GPA is equal to or greater than 85.4, you’re sitting right in the sweetspot. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. SUNY College of Technology at Alfred may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on SUNY College of Technology at Alfred’s campus. These SUNY College of Technology at Alfred admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is SUNY College of Technology at Alfred's Acceptance Rate? Last year SUNY College of Technology at Alfred's acceptance rate was 0.0. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, SUNY College of Technology at Alfred is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it's likely that SUNY College of Technology at Alfred will be even more competitive by the time you apply. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred - it's a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 72.0 % 68.0 % N/A

Does SUNY College of Technology at Alfred Require Test Scores? SUNY College of Technology at Alfred requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how SUNY College of Technology at Alfred’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

SUNY College of Technology at Alfred SAT Requirements SUNY College of Technology at Alfred's average SAT score is 945 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it's also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether SUNY College of Technology at Alfred is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 420 540 480 Reading 410 520 465 2019 Total 830 1060 945 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - SUNY College of Technology at Alfred's average SAT score is 945. To be a competitive applicant for SUNY College of Technology at Alfred your SAT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 830, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider SUNY College of Technology at Alfred a "target" school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1060.

SUNY College of Technology at Alfred ACT Requirements SUNY College of Technology at Alfred's average ACT score is 65. To be a competitive applicant for SUNY College of Technology at Alfred your ACT score should come close to the average. If you're closer to the 56, you're likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider SUNY College of Technology at Alfred a "target" school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 74. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 19 26 22 Reading 18 24 21 Writing 19 24 21 2019 Total 56 74 65 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - -

How Hard Is It To Get Into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred? As you can see from the data above, SUNY College of Technology at Alfred is exceptionally difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 85.4 but also SAT scores around 945. Getting into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred is no easy feat and you will need to set yourself apart with more than just numbers and data. Read on to learn how.

SUNY College of Technology at Alfred Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Neither required nor recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into SUNY College of Technology at Alfred. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at SUNY College of Technology at Alfred, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with SUNY College of Technology at Alfred admission standards. 1 Score at least a 945 on the SAT or 65 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 85.4.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with SUNY College of Technology at Alfred’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If SUNY College of Technology at Alfred values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Alfred has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. SUNY College of Technology at Alfred wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Alfred area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. SUNY College of Technology at Alfred needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows SUNY College of Technology at Alfred something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your SUNY College of Technology at Alfred app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that SUNY College of Technology at Alfred’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.