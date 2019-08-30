Texas A & M University-Central Texas: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into Texas A & M University-Central Texas. We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to A&M-Central Texas, but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown A&M-Central Texas statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out Texas A & M University-Central Texas on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at A&M-Central Texas

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Texas A & M University-Central Texas? Texas A & M University-Central Texas’s average GPA is 3.15. Texas A & M University-Central Texas does require GPA. Texas A & M University-Central Texas is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of A&M-Central Texas application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.15 to 3.31 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.31 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Texas A & M University-Central Texas may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on A&M-Central Texas’s campus. These A&M-Central Texas admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is Texas A & M University-Central Texas’s Acceptance Rate? Last year Texas A & M University-Central Texas’s acceptance rate was 0.0. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, Texas A & M University-Central Texas is just as competitive as it was last year. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into A&M-Central Texas - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate N/A N/A N/A Will You Get Into Texas A & M University-Central Texas? Calculate Your Chances

Does Texas A & M University-Central Texas Require Test Scores? Texas A & M University-Central Texas requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Texas A & M University-Central Texas’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

Texas A & M University-Central Texas SAT Requirements Texas A & M University-Central Texas’s average SAT score is - - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Texas A & M University-Central Texas is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math - - - Reading - - - 2019 Total - - - 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Texas A & M University-Central Texas’s average SAT score is -. To be a competitive applicant for Texas A & M University-Central Texas your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the -, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Texas A & M University-Central Texas a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of -. Will You Get Into Texas A & M University-Central Texas? Calculate Your Chances

Texas A & M University-Central Texas ACT Requirements Texas A & M University-Central Texas’s average ACT score is -. To be a competitive applicant for Texas A & M University-Central Texas your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the -, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Texas A & M University-Central Texas a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of -. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math - - - Reading - - - Writing - - - 2019 Total - - - 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into Texas A & M University-Central Texas? Calculate Your Chances

How Hard Is It To Get Into Texas A & M University-Central Texas? As you can see from the data above, Texas A & M University-Central Texas is exceptionally difficult to get into. Not only should you be aiming for a 3.15 but also SAT scores around -. Getting into Texas A & M University-Central Texas is no easy feat and you will need to set yourself apart with more than just numbers and data. Read on to learn how.

Texas A & M University-Central Texas Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into Texas A & M University-Central Texas from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank N/A GPA N/A School Record N/A

How to get into A&M-Central Texas Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into A&M-Central Texas. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at A&M-Central Texas, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with A&M-Central Texas admission standards. 1 Score at least a - on the SAT or - on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.15.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with A&M-Central Texas’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Texas A & M University-Central Texas values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Killeen has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Texas A & M University-Central Texas wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Killeen area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. A&M-Central Texas needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows Texas A & M University-Central Texas something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your A&M-Central Texas app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that A&M-Central Texas’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.