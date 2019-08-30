The University of Tampa (UT): 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs This is the go-to guide for getting into The University of Tampa (UT). We suggest you read until the end... Not only will we layout the exact GPA and test scores you should aim for when applying to The University of Tampa (UT), but we’ll also offer creative ways to help your application stand out from the pack. We breakdown The University of Tampa (UT) statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time. Also, make sure to check out The University of Tampa (UT) on CampusReel to see what it’s really like here. If you're interesting in transferring to The University of Tampa (UT), the read our transfer guide. You can also use the below calculator to help determine your likelihood of acceptance at The University of Tampa (UT)

The University of Tampa (UT) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What GPA Do You Need To Get Into The University of Tampa (UT)? The University of Tampa (UT)’s average GPA is 3.4. The University of Tampa (UT) does require GPA. This average GPA means The University of Tampa (UT) is very selective. Often times, schools in this range are trying to increase their selectivity and “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of The University of Tampa (UT) application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.4 to 3.57 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.57 GPA. *BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and “prestige” DO NOT mean a college is right for you. The University of Tampa (UT) may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That’s why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school. It’s crucial to watch the videos on CampusReel and make sure you can envision yourself on The University of Tampa (UT)’s campus. These The University of Tampa (UT) admission statistics do not sufficiently tell you what a college or university is like.

What Is The University of Tampa (UT)’s Acceptance Rate? Last year The University of Tampa (UT)’s acceptance rate was 50.739999999999995. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time. As you can see, The University of Tampa (UT) is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it’s likely that The University of Tampa (UT) will be even more competitive by the time you apply. Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into The University of Tampa (UT) - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool. 2016 2017 2018 Acceptance Rate 48.0 % 53.0 % 50.74 % Will You Get Into The University of Tampa (UT)? Calculate Your Chances

Does The University of Tampa (UT) Require Test Scores? The University of Tampa (UT) requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how The University of Tampa (UT)’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.

The University of Tampa (UT) SAT Requirements The University of Tampa (UT)’s average SAT score is 1075 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether The University of Tampa (UT) is getting more or less competitive. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 500 580 540 Reading 490 580 535 2019 Total 990 1160 1075 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - The University of Tampa (UT)’s average SAT score is 1075. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Tampa (UT) your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 990, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider The University of Tampa (UT) a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1160. Will You Get Into The University of Tampa (UT)? Calculate Your Chances

The University of Tampa (UT) ACT Requirements The University of Tampa (UT)’s average ACT score is 171. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Tampa (UT) your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 263, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider The University of Tampa (UT) a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 80. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average Math 220 26 123 Reading 21 27 24 Writing 22 27 24 2019 Total 263 80 171 2018 Total - - - 2017 Total - - - Will You Get Into The University of Tampa (UT)? Calculate Your Chances

The University of Tampa (UT) Requirements Now you know where you need to be for getting into The University of Tampa (UT) from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app. Recommendations Status School Rank Neither required nor recommended GPA Required School Record Required

How to get into The University of Tampa (UT) Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into The University of Tampa (UT). Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at The University of Tampa (UT), but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.

Main Academic Excellence that is in line with The University of Tampa (UT) admission standards. 1 Score at least a 1075 on the SAT or 171 on the ACT. 2 Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.4.

Join Extracurriculars that Align with The University of Tampa (UT)’s Values. 1 Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If The University of Tampa (UT) values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic. 2 Volunteer in your hometown. Tampa has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. The University of Tampa (UT) wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Tampa area in general. 3 Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. The University of Tampa (UT) needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.

Prepare Your Application 1 Write a stellar essay that shows The University of Tampa (UT) something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out. 2 Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your The University of Tampa (UT) app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department. 3 Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that The University of Tampa (UT)’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.