The University of Tampa (UT)

2024 The University of Tampa (UT) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at The University of Tampa (UT)?

What type of housing does The University of Tampa (UT) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at The University of Tampa (UT), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 100.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at The University of Tampa (UT)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Tampa (UT) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Tampa (UT), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Tampa (UT) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The University of Tampa (UT) dorm rooms?

The The University of Tampa (UT) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Tampa (UT) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Tampa (UT) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

04:51
Palm apartment tour
Holly Myers Dorms
Palm is the favorite here on campus for dorms! It is a really nice place and I LOVE the size of the kitchen. Definitely an option for you once you become an upperclassman!
02:56
Dorming at university of tampa
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Dorming on campus is great! As a freshman there are many options and the dorms (especially Smiley Hall) are very nice. As you progress though, getting housing on campus becomes difficult so many students choose to move off of campus.
02:12
Freshman dorm set ups, views, and tour!
Holly Myers Dorms
Discussing some of the other dorms on campus! They look and are set up exactly like Vaughn, essentially!
03:22
Housing options
Holly Myers Dorms
As an upperclassman, you will probably live off campus, but there are still some on campus options for you.
03:47
A dorm tour in smiley hall
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Smiley Hall is UT's smallest residence hall on campus (population wise) and has recently been completely renovated. While doubles in Smiley are small, when the furniture is arranged properly it can be made to feel very spacious and homey. There are no communal bathrooms in any of the residence halls at UT. Instead, most rooms are connected to the room next door by a bathroom. In this dorm, the bathroom is shared by four people.
01:56
Vaughn center dorm tour!
Holly Myers Dorms
Here's what a typical freshman dorm room will look like on campus
02:03
Dorm essentials for ut
Lily Wiggle Dorms
Living on campus is fun but it's even better when you come prepared for the problems that arise when living in a small dorm.

