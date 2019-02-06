The University of Tampa (UT)
2024 The University of Tampa (UT) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at The University of Tampa (UT)?
What type of housing does The University of Tampa (UT) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at The University of Tampa (UT), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|100.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at The University of Tampa (UT)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Tampa (UT) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Tampa (UT), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Tampa (UT) feel like home!
- Oxford Exchange Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Vaughn Center Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- The University of Tampa Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Riverside Center Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- UT Plant Hall Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Palm Apartments Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Cass Building Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- University of Tampa - Plant Hall Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Fitness and Recreation Center Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Plant Park Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Frank and Carol Morsani Hall Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Mckay Hall Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Sykes College of Business Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- The Honey Pot Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- The University of Tampa - Pepin Stadium Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Macdonald Kelce Library Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- University of Tampa Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Smiley Hall Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- Sykes Chapel and Center for Faith and Values Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
- The Kennedy Soho Dorm at The University of Tampa (UT)
What are the dimensions of The University of Tampa (UT) dorm rooms?
The The University of Tampa (UT) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Tampa (UT) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Tampa (UT) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Arkansas-Fort Smith (UAFS)
- Check out these related dorm tours Valdosta State University (VSU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Elon University
- Check out these related dorm tours North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T)
- Check out these related dorm tours Coastal Carolina University (CCU)