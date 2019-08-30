Western Connecticut State University: 2024 Requirements, Scores & GPAs
This is the go-to guide for getting into Western Connecticut State University. We breakdown Western WCSU statistics better than any article out there and show you how these have changed over time.
What GPA Do You Need To Get Into Western Connecticut State University?
Western Connecticut State University’s average GPA is 3.12. Western Connecticut State University does require GPA. Western Connecticut State University is currently selective. However, be aware that oftentimes schools in this GPA range are increasing their selectivity in hope of increasing “prestige”. We can’t read the minds of Western WCSU application readers, but they likely want to increase the average GPA from 3.12 to 3.28 this year - to play it safe, we recommend striving for the 3.28 GPA.
*BEFORE CONTINUING PLEASE NOTE: GPA and "prestige" DO NOT mean a college is right for you. Western Connecticut State University may seem amazing on paper, but you may hate it... That's why 700,000 students transfer colleges every year - they end up going to the wrong school.
What Is Western Connecticut State University’s Acceptance Rate?
Last year Western Connecticut State University’s acceptance rate was 57.29. However, check out how the acceptance rate has changed over time.
As you can see, Western Connecticut State University is getting more and more difficult to get into. If this trend continue it’s likely that Western WCSU will be even more competitive by the time you apply.
Acceptance rate alone does not indicate your likelihood for getting into Western WCSU - it’s a very high level understanding of the true competition. Use the acceptance rate as a general guide for curating a list of 10-15 schools that fall into different ranges of competitiveness. Then, use the below data to get a deeper understanding of how your application will compare to the rest of the pool.
|2016
|2017
|2018
|Acceptance Rate
|67.0 %
|71.0 %
|57.29 %
Does Western Connecticut State University Require Test Scores?
Western Connecticut State University requires that you either take the SAT or ACT. See the table below for how Western Connecticut State University’s accepted students have performed on both tests. You may be wondering how many test scores should you submit. Generally, don’t freak out about taking the test too often. Industry consensus is that you can submit up to 6 tests as a reasonable limit.
Western Connecticut State University SAT Requirements
Western Connecticut State University’s average SAT score is 980 - this is the sum of the math and reading portions of the SAT (the 1600 scale). Check out the below table for a deeper look into how students performed - it’s also very interesting to look at the average test score over time. The trend over time helps give insight into whether Western Connecticut State University is getting more or less competitive.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|Math
|440
|540
|490
|Reading
|440
|540
|490
|2019 Total
|880
|1080
|980
|2018 Total
|-
|-
|-
|2017 Total
|-
|-
|-
Western Connecticut State University’s average SAT score is 980. To be a competitive applicant for Western Connecticut State University your SAT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 880, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Western Connecticut State University a “target” school (one that you are likely to get into) you should aim for a score of 1080.
Western Connecticut State University ACT Requirements
Western Connecticut State University’s average ACT score is 43. To be a competitive applicant for Western Connecticut State University your ACT score should come close to the average. If you’re closer to the 37, you’re likely going to have a tougher time getting accepted. To consider Western Connecticut State University a “target” school (one that you have a good chance of getting into) you should aim for a score of 49.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|Math
|18
|25
|21
|Reading
|19
|24
|21
|Writing
|-
|-
|-
|2019 Total
|37
|49
|43
|2018 Total
|-
|-
|-
|2017 Total
|-
|-
|-
Western Connecticut State University Requirements
Now you know where you need to be for getting into Western Connecticut State University from a grade and test score perspective. Let’s quickly outline what else you’ll need to provide for your application to get reviewed, and then we’ll move onto the most important section: differentiating your app.
|Recommendations
|Status
|School Rank
|Recommended
|GPA
|Required
|School Record
|Required
How to get into Western WCSU
Follow these steps to maximize your chances of getting into Western WCSU. Everything you read above will help prepare you for what you need to achieve to have a shot at Western WCSU, but these steps will take you even further in applying that knowledge and differentiating your application.
Main Academic Excellence that is in line with Western WCSU admission standards.
- Score at least a 980 on the SAT or 43 on the ACT.
- Maintain a GPA of at least a 3.12.
Join Extracurriculars that Align with Western WCSU’s Values.
- Join your school band, a sports team or another group activity. If Western Connecticut State University values music heavily, for example, then try to participate in an organization related to that topic.
- Volunteer in your hometown. Danbury has tons of ways to be involved beyond just the college. Western Connecticut State University wants applicants that are also good ambassadors for the school - they want students who will give back to the local community and broader Danbury area in general.
- Spend your summer doing something that speaks to your values, personal growth, leadership qualities and other less quantifiable characteristics. Western WCSU needs to see past your test scores and grades - they need to know that you will be a valuable and contributing member of their community. You are more than grades and test scores - your experiences should demonstrate that.
Prepare Your Application
- Write a stellar essay that shows Western Connecticut State University something they can’t figure out from the other parts of your application. For a detailed guide on writing the best college essay, check this out.
- Get teacher recs that speak to your character. If you know what you’re majoring in and include that in your Western WCSU app, try to have at least 1 recommendation from a teacher in that department.
- Apply Before the Deadline. Too many students wait until the last minute to submit their application, and too much can go wrong during this precious time window. Since many students are applying on the last day, it’s possible that Western WCSU’s own system crashes. Don’t risk the added stress this can cause - submit your app a few days early.