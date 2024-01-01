Will you get accepted?

Austin Peay State University (APSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to APSU. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to APSU.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At APSU, 10.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Austin Peay State University (APSU), click here

What are the transfer requirements for APSU? APSU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, APSU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. APSU requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down APSU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 7 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 14 Summer Transfer Deadline May 21 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, APSU received 1460 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1434 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for APSU is 98.22%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into APSU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Austin Peay State University (APSU) transfer GPA requirements? APSU requires a minimum college GPA of 1.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, APSU requires a minimum high school GPA of 1.5.

Additional Transfer Info for APSU APSU has noted the additional policies: ACCUPLACER exam required of some..

Will you enjoy transferring to APSU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to APSU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Clarksville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at APSU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to APSU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into APSU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the APSU website for more info.

APSU accepts 98.22% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into APSU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.25 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.38. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of APSU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 463 563 513 SAT Reading 470 561 515 2018 Total SAT Score 933 1124 1028 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 18 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 35 47 41 Austin Peay State University (APSU)’s average SAT score is 1028. To be a competitive applicant for Austin Peay State University (APSU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

