Marshall University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Marshall University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Marshall University.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Marshall University CampusReel At Marshall University, 4.84% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Marshall University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Marshall University? Marshall University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Marshall University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Marshall University requires a minimum of 300 credits.

What are Marshall University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Marshall University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Marshall University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Marshall University received 635 transfer applicants. The school accepted 614 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Marshall University is 96.69%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Marshall University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Marshall University transfer GPA requirements? Marshall University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Marshall University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Marshall University Marshall University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Marshall University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Marshall University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Huntington... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Marshall University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Marshall University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Marshall University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Marshall University website for more info.

Marshall University accepts 96.69% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Marshall University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.49 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.63. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Marshall University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 560 495 SAT Reading 450 575 512 2018 Total SAT Score 880 1135 1007 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 19 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 36 49 42 Marshall University’s average SAT score is 1007. To be a competitive applicant for Marshall University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

