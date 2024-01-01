College of the Atlantic Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to College of the Atlantic. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to College of the Atlantic.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At College of the Atlantic, 14.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for College of the Atlantic, click here
Can you transfer into College of the Atlantic
What are the transfer requirements for College of the Atlantic?
College of the Atlantic requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Recommended of All
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Recommended of Some
In addition to the above requirements, College of the Atlantic also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
College of the Atlantic requires a minimum of 18 credits.
What are College of the Atlantic’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down College of the Atlantic transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|November 1
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|February 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for College of the Atlantic transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to College of the Atlantic on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|November 15
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|February 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is College of the Atlantic’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, College of the Atlantic received 47 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 36 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for College of the Atlantic is 76.6%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into College of the Atlantic. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 36 accepted transfer students, 13 students enrolled - that means the yield was 36.11%.
College of the Atlantic accepts 77 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the College of the Atlantic transfer GPA requirements?
College of the Atlantic requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, College of the Atlantic requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for College of the Atlantic
College of the Atlantic has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to College of the Atlantic?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to College of the Atlantic.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bar Harbor...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at College of the Atlantic is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to College of the Atlantic then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into College of the Atlantic
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
College of the Atlantic website
for more info.
College of the Atlantic accepts 76.6% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into College of the Atlantic, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.58 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.72. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of College of the Atlantic students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|550
|650
|600
|SAT Reading
|640
|700
|670
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1190
|1350
|1270
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|0
|0
|0
|ACT Reading
|0
|0
|0
|2018 Total ACT Score
|0
|0
|0
College of the Atlantic’s average SAT score is 1270. To be a competitive applicant for College of the Atlantic your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring