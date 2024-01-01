Cornell University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
Can you transfer into Cornell University
What are the transfer requirements for Cornell University ?
Cornell University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Cornell University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Cornell University requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Cornell University’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Cornell University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|-
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|October 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|-
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Cornell University transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Cornell University on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|between April 1 and June 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|-
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 15
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|-
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Cornell University’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Cornell University received 5219 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 892 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Cornell University is 17.09%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Cornell University . You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 892 accepted transfer students, 645 students enrolled - that means the yield was 72.31%.
Cornell University accepts 18 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Cornell University transfer GPA requirements?
Cornell University requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
Additional Transfer Info for Cornell University
Cornell University has noted the additional policies: Lowest course letter grade accepted for credit and other transfer policies may vary by program..
Will you enjoy transferring to Cornell University ?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Cornell University .
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Ithaca...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Cornell University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Cornell University
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Cornell University website
for more info.
Cornell University accepts 17.09% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Cornell University , you should have a current GPA of at least - ideally you’re GPA will be around 0.0. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Cornell University students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|680
|780
|730
|SAT Reading
|650
|750
|700
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1330
|1530
|1430
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|30
|-
|30
|ACT Reading
|31
|35
|33
|2018 Total ACT Score
|61
|35
|48
Cornell University’s average SAT score is 1430. To be a competitive applicant for Cornell University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
