Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus, 14.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus? Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus requires a minimum of 14 credits.

What are Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus received 743 transfer applicants. The school accepted 676 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus is 90.98%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus transfer GPA requirements? Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus has noted the additional policies: Grades of 'D' accepted for applicants from Pennsylvania community colleges with A.A. or A.S. degrees. Minimum 3.0 GPA and specific course requirements for nursing and dietetics programs..

Will you enjoy transferring to Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Indiana... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus website for more info.

Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus accepts 90.98% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 520 470 SAT Reading 420 530 475 2018 Total SAT Score 840 1050 945 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 23 19 ACT Reading 16 23 19 2018 Total ACT Score 32 46 39 Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus’s average SAT score is 945. To be a competitive applicant for Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

