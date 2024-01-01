Maryland Institute College of Art Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Maryland Institute College of Art. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Maryland Institute College of Art.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Maryland Institute College of Art, 18.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into Maryland Institute College of Art
What are the transfer requirements for Maryland Institute College of Art?
Maryland Institute College of Art requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Not Required
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, Maryland Institute College of Art also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Maryland Institute College of Art requires a minimum of 3 credits.
What are Maryland Institute College of Art’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Maryland Institute College of Art transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Maryland Institute College of Art transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Maryland Institute College of Art on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 25
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|November 30
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Maryland Institute College of Art’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Maryland Institute College of Art received 450 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 224 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Maryland Institute College of Art is 49.78%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Maryland Institute College of Art. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 224 accepted transfer students, 91 students enrolled - that means the yield was 40.63%.
Maryland Institute College of Art accepts 50 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Maryland Institute College of Art transfer GPA requirements?
Maryland Institute College of Art requires a minimum college GPA of 2.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Maryland Institute College of Art requires a minimum high school GPA of 0.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Maryland Institute College of Art
Maryland Institute College of Art has noted the additional policies: Portfolio of 15 to 30 pieces of artwork, secondary school transcript, enrollment status report form, course descriptions, essay, and list of activities/interests are required; two letters of recommendation recommended..
Will you enjoy transferring to Maryland Institute College of Art?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Maryland Institute College of Art.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Baltimore...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Maryland Institute College of Art is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Maryland Institute College of Art
Maryland Institute College of Art accepts 49.78% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Maryland Institute College of Art, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.47 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.61. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Maryland Institute College of Art students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|500
|630
|565
|SAT Reading
|520
|660
|590
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1020
|1290
|1155
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|19
|27
|23
|ACT Reading
|22
|31
|26
|2018 Total ACT Score
|41
|58
|49
Maryland Institute College of Art’s average SAT score is 1155. To be a competitive applicant for Maryland Institute College of Art your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
