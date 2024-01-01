Will you get accepted?

Maryland Institute College of Art Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Maryland Institute College of Art.

Maryland Institute College of Art chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Maryland Institute College of Art, 18.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Maryland Institute College of Art, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Maryland Institute College of Art? Maryland Institute College of Art requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Maryland Institute College of Art also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Maryland Institute College of Art requires a minimum of 3 credits.

What are Maryland Institute College of Art’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Maryland Institute College of Art transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Maryland Institute College of Art’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Maryland Institute College of Art received 450 transfer applicants. The school accepted 224 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Maryland Institute College of Art is 49.78%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Maryland Institute College of Art. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Maryland Institute College of Art transfer GPA requirements? Maryland Institute College of Art requires a minimum college GPA of 2.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Maryland Institute College of Art requires a minimum high school GPA of 0.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Maryland Institute College of Art Maryland Institute College of Art has noted the additional policies: Portfolio of 15 to 30 pieces of artwork, secondary school transcript, enrollment status report form, course descriptions, essay, and list of activities/interests are required; two letters of recommendation recommended..

Will you enjoy transferring to Maryland Institute College of Art? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Maryland Institute College of Art. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Baltimore... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Maryland Institute College of Art is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Maryland Institute College of Art then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Maryland Institute College of Art Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Maryland Institute College of Art website for more info.

Maryland Institute College of Art accepts 49.78% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Maryland Institute College of Art, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.47 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.61. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Maryland Institute College of Art students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 630 565 SAT Reading 520 660 590 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1290 1155 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 27 23 ACT Reading 22 31 26 2018 Total ACT Score 41 58 49 Maryland Institute College of Art’s average SAT score is 1155. To be a competitive applicant for Maryland Institute College of Art your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

