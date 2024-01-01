Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Oregon Health & Science University

Will you enjoy Oregon Health & Science University as a transfer student?

Oregon Health & Science University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Oregon Health & Science University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Oregon Health & Science University.

Oregon Health & Science University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Oregon Health & Science University, 46.55% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Oregon Health & Science University, click here

Can you transfer into Oregon Health & Science University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Oregon Health & Science University? Oregon Health & Science University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript N/A College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview N/A Standardized Test Scores N/A Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution N/A In addition to the above requirements, Oregon Health & Science University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Oregon Health & Science University requires a minimum of 45 credits.

What are Oregon Health & Science University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Oregon Health & Science University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline February 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline June 30 Summer Transfer Deadline January 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Oregon Health & Science University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Oregon Health & Science University received 1795 transfer applicants. The school accepted 428 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Oregon Health & Science University is 23.84%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Oregon Health & Science University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Oregon Health & Science University transfer GPA requirements? Oregon Health & Science University requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Oregon Health & Science University requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Oregon Health & Science University Oregon Health & Science University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Oregon Health & Science University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Oregon Health & Science University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Portland... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Oregon Health & Science University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Oregon Health & Science University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Oregon Health & Science University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Oregon Health & Science University website for more info.

Oregon Health & Science University accepts 23.84% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Oregon Health & Science University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.65 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.8. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Oregon Health & Science University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Oregon Health & Science University’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Oregon Health & Science University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

