  • Requirements
  • Deadlines
  • Decision Dates
  • Acceptance Rate
  • GPA Requirements
  • Additional Transfer Info for Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
  • Will you enjoy Claremont McKenna College (CMC) as a transfer student?
  • Final Verdict: How to transfer into Claremont McKenna College (CMC)
  • Chances Calculator

Real Videos

$2,000 Scholarship

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Will you get accepted?

Predict now!

Claremont McKenna College (CMC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to Claremont McKenna College (CMC). We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Claremont McKenna College (CMC).

Claremont McKenna College (CMC) chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

Your SAT Score
*optional
400
1600
my SAT
Your ACT Score
*optional
Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Watch the Claremont McKenna College (CMC) CampusReel

    At Claremont McKenna College (CMC), 4.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.

    To read about regular admission requirements for Claremont McKenna College (CMC), click here

    Can you transfer into Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

    Claremont McKenna College (CMC) requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript Required of All
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement Required of All
    Interview Recommended of All
    Standardized Test Scores Required of Some
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All

    In addition to the above requirements, Claremont McKenna College (CMC) also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    Claremont McKenna College (CMC) requires a minimum of 32 credits.

    Need chances at another college?

    Additionally, of the 20 accepted transfer students, 11 students enrolled - that means the yield was 55.0%.

    Claremont McKenna College (CMC) accepts 6 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Claremont McKenna College (CMC)

    Claremont McKenna College (CMC) requires a minimum college GPA of 3.3 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    In addition, Claremont McKenna College (CMC) requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.3.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Claremont McKenna College (CMC) website for more info.
    Claremont McKenna College (CMC) accepts 5.87% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into Claremont McKenna College (CMC), you should have a current GPA of at least 3.97 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.13. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Claremont McKenna College (CMC) students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 670 750 710
    SAT Reading 650 740 695
    2018 Total SAT Score 1320 1490 1405
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 29 34 31
    ACT Reading 29 34 31
    2018 Total ACT Score 58 68 63

    Claremont McKenna College (CMC)’s average SAT score is 1405. To be a competitive applicant for Claremont McKenna College (CMC) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

