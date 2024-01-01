Will you get accepted?

Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE , 35.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE ? Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 15 Summer Transfer Deadline April 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE received 282 transfer applicants. The school accepted 255 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE is 90.43%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE . You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE transfer GPA requirements? Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE requires a minimum college GPA of 2.25 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.25.

Additional Transfer Info for Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE has noted the additional policies: Direct transfer agreements with Washington state community colleges..

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE . Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Lacey... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE

Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE accepts 90.43% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE , you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 580 515 SAT Reading 445 570 507 2018 Total SAT Score 895 1150 1022 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 26 21 ACT Reading 20 27 23 2018 Total ACT Score 37 53 45 Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE’s average SAT score is 1022. To be a competitive applicant for Saint Martin's University - INACTIVE your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

