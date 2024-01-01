Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus

Will you enjoy University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus

University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus.

University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

Can you transfer into University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus? University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Required of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus received 35 transfer applicants. The school accepted 30 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus is 85.71%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus transfer GPA requirements? University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus has noted the additional policies: 60 semesters hours to students holding an associates degree..

Will you enjoy transferring to University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Washington... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus website for more info.

University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus accepts 85.71% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.0 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.12. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for University of the Potomac-Washington DC Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

